UFC 290 TRAILER – Year of the Boomerang

By Pineapple Dojo MMA - July 3, 2023

What if every UFC Pay-Per-View was a major motion picture?  For hardcore MMA fans, it can sometimes feel that way.  Between the press conferences, UFC Embedded Vlogs, and fight prediction analyses, the anticipation of a PPV fight week is electrifying.  This type of build-up can only be compared to the energy of that summer blockbuster you’ve been waiting for all year.

Alexander Volkanovski in ufc 290 movie trailer

In Pineapple Dojo’s latest video, “YEAR OF THE BOOMERANG”, the cinematic experience is brought to life surrounding UFC 290: Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski vs. Yair “El Pantera” Rodriguez.  These two featherweights are scheduled to face off during International Fight Week on July 8th, 2023 atop a stacked main card.  This satirical movie trailer utilizes a variety of interviews, fight footage, as well as internet memes to craft a compelling narrative for this featherweight title unification.

The tongue-in-cheek movie plot depicts Alex Volkanovski as an ordinary daytime television chef with an extraordinary past as a UFC fighter and champion.  Unfortunately for Volkanovski, his 2 brain-dead co-hosts (played by Logan Paul and Mike Majlak) resurface the chef’s history of violence by continuously derailing the format of his beloved show “Cooking With Volk”.  Eventually, Volkanovski explodes with anger live on air, which results in him getting fired from his very own program.

Without a day job, Alex knows he must now return to the octagon.  But he’s reluctant to do so given his last fight was a close split decision loss against lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev.  On the same night that Alex lost his first lightweight bout inside the octagon, Yair Rodriguez put on an MMA masterclass against Josh Emmet for the interim featherweight championship of the world.  Yair’s crowning as interim champion will now set up Volkanovski for another world-class featherweight title defense.

Can Volkanovski solve the puzzle that is Yair Rodriguez?  And will he stake his claim once again as the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world?  These questions and more will be answered at UFC 290: “YEAR OF THE BOOMERANG“.  The trailer also features guest appearances by Robert Whittaker, Dricus du Plessis, Dan Hooker, Brandon Moreno, and Alex Pantoja, who are all scheduled to compete on July 8th.

Pineapple Dojo MMA is a visual and auditory experience for combat sports and music fans alike. Stay up to date with the latest videos by following them on YouTube and Instagram.

