UFC veteran Sam Alvey signs with Karate Combat ahead of September heavyweight debut

By Josh Evanoff - August 28, 2023

Former UFC middleweight contender Sam Alvey is heading to Karate Combat.

Sam Alvey

‘Smilin’ had a lengthy and high-profile stint in the UFC from 2014 to 2022. Early in his tenure, Sam Alvey proved his place as a middleweight contender, defeating names such as Rashad Evans, Nate Marquardt, Dan Kelly, and more. However, things took a turn for the worse in 2018.

That year, Sam Alvey began a brutal winless streak that he just couldn’t shake. Over the following years, he would go winless in his following nine fights, switching between middleweight and light-heavyweight regularly. After a knockout loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk, he was released from the company.

Luckily for Sam Alvey, he snapped his winless streak earlier this year on the regional scene up at heavyweight. Returning at B2 Fighting Series, he scored a third-round stoppage win over Cameron Graham. As it turns out, he enjoyed his time at heavyweight so much that he plans to stay there full-time.

Earlier today, Sam Alvey announced that he had signed with Karate Combat. The rising league has already signed former UFC veterans such as Sasha Palatnikov, former Bellator star Raymond Daniels, and more. In non-fighting roles, Bas Rutten and Georges St-Pierre also work with the company.

RELATED: STEPHEN THOMPSON DECLARES INTENTIONS FOR ONE FINAL TITLE RUN AFTER CANCELED RETURN: “I’M NOT A GATEKEEPER”

 

For those of you that haven’t heard yet… IM BACK BABY!” – Alvey wrote on social media earlier today announcing his signing.

Now, the promotion has signed yet another high-profile name in Sam Alvey. While many details weren’t given for his debut, the heavyweight will return on September 16th in the Dominican Republic. His opponent isn’t known as of now but is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

What do you make of this Karate Combat signing? Will you watch Sam Alvey’s return next month?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Karate Combat Sam Alvey

Related

Sam Alvey

UFC veteran Sam Alvey books first fight since release against 5-12 heavyweight for May

Josh Evanoff - April 13, 2023
Sam Alvey, Jake Paul
Logan Paul

Sam Alvey claims Jake Paul wouldn’t spar with him after watching him box his brother Logan

Harry Kettle - October 25, 2022

Former UFC fighter Sam Alvey has claimed that Jake Paul wouldn’t spar with him after seeing him go a few rounds with Logan Paul.

Sam Alvey, Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Sam Alvey explains callout of Jake Paul after UFC release: "I haven’t won in a while, which is the kind of guys he likes to fight, so that makes sense"

Josh Evanoff - August 10, 2022

Former UFC middleweight Sam Alvey has revealed why he called out Jake Paul on social media.

Sam Alvey, Jake Paul
UFC

Sam Alvey announces he’s “not under contract” with the UFC anymore, calls out Jake Paul

Cole Shelton - August 9, 2022

Sam Alvey is no longer on the UFC roster.

Sam Alvey, UFC Vegas 59
UFC

Sam Alvey reveals he suffered a broken jaw from the first punch he ate at UFC Vegas 59: "I’m likely getting my mouth wired shut"

Christopher Taylor - August 7, 2022

Sam Alvey has revealed that he suffered a broken jaw “from the damn first punch” Michal Oleksiejczuk hit him with at UFC Vegas 59.

Sam Alvey, UFC

Sam Alvey issues statement following TKO loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC Vegas 59

Chris Taylor - August 6, 2022
Sam Alvey
Sam Alvey

Sam Alvey fighting out UFC contract against Michal Oleksiejczuk, plans to snap skid with KO win: "It could be the end of my UFC career"

Cole Shelton - August 3, 2022

Sam Alvey will be fighting out his contract on Saturday at UFC Vegas 59.

Just Scrap Radio
Geoff Neal

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 89 with Vicente Luque, Anthony Pettis, Geoff Neal, Sam Alvey, Bryan Battle, Terrance McKinney, and Jason Witt

Cole Shelton - August 2, 2022

The 89th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 59 and PFL 7.

Georges St-Pierre
Karate Combat

Georges St-Pierre and Stephen Thompson create hilarious Will Smith-Chris Rock parody (Video)

Josh Evanoff - March 30, 2022

Georges St-Pierre and Stephen Thompson have created a hilarious Will Smith-Chris Rock parody days after their Oscar incident.

Sam Alvey
UFC

Sam Alvey announces UFC is giving him one more fight: "UFC didn't cut me"

Cole Shelton - February 28, 2022

Sam Alvey is getting one more fight.