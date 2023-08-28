UFC veteran Sam Alvey signs with Karate Combat ahead of September heavyweight debut

Former UFC middleweight contender Sam Alvey is heading to Karate Combat.

‘Smilin’ had a lengthy and high-profile stint in the UFC from 2014 to 2022. Early in his tenure, Sam Alvey proved his place as a middleweight contender, defeating names such as Rashad Evans, Nate Marquardt, Dan Kelly, and more. However, things took a turn for the worse in 2018.

That year, Sam Alvey began a brutal winless streak that he just couldn’t shake. Over the following years, he would go winless in his following nine fights, switching between middleweight and light-heavyweight regularly. After a knockout loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk, he was released from the company.

Luckily for Sam Alvey, he snapped his winless streak earlier this year on the regional scene up at heavyweight. Returning at B2 Fighting Series, he scored a third-round stoppage win over Cameron Graham. As it turns out, he enjoyed his time at heavyweight so much that he plans to stay there full-time.

Earlier today, Sam Alvey announced that he had signed with Karate Combat. The rising league has already signed former UFC veterans such as Sasha Palatnikov, former Bellator star Raymond Daniels, and more. In non-fighting roles, Bas Rutten and Georges St-Pierre also work with the company.

“For those of you that haven’t heard yet… IM BACK BABY!” – Alvey wrote on social media earlier today announcing his signing.

Now, the promotion has signed yet another high-profile name in Sam Alvey. While many details weren’t given for his debut, the heavyweight will return on September 16th in the Dominican Republic. His opponent isn’t known as of now but is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

What do you make of this Karate Combat signing? Will you watch Sam Alvey’s return next month?