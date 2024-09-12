Karate Combat President reveals James Vick was unconscious “for a couple of days” after nasty KO loss: “They put him in a self-induced coma”
Karate Combat president Asim Zaidi has revealed that James Vick was unconscious for a few days after his knockout loss in the promotion.
For James Vick, he’s been on a downward trajectory for quite some time. During a horrific five-fight stretch at the end of his UFC run, he was knocked out four times in devastating fashion. Then, earlier this summer, he took on Rafael Alves, attempting to improve on his 1-1 record with Karate Combat.
For the longest time, fans and pundits have been wondering why he’s still competing given the damage he’s taken. After a loss like that to Alves, the question became even more prominent.
As it turns out, the knockout was actually a lot worse than many people had realised.
James Vick was out for a couple of days??? pic.twitter.com/JnX3sWhhJo
Zaidi’s worry over Vick
Discussing the knockout, Zaidi explained, “I was there live, and it was such a successful event. [the knockout] ruined my whole mood. I just couldn’t be happy after that. [He was unconscious] for a couple of days. They put him in a self-induced coma. And he had a respiratory [machine] to make sure he stays breathing.
“I went to him when he woke up, and he’s like, ‘What did he catch me with?’ Switch kick, and he’s like ‘Oh man, I want to get back in there’ … Thank God he’s okay man. But, I can’t morally want to do that. I’m not gonna put him back in there.”
At the age of 37, it feels as if the time may well have come for James to consider a different career path.
What do you believe should happen next in the career of James Vick? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
