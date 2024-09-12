Karate Combat President reveals James Vick was unconscious “for a couple of days” after nasty KO loss: “They put him in a self-induced coma”

Karate Combat president Asim Zaidi has revealed that James Vick was unconscious for a few days after his knockout loss in the promotion.

For James Vick, he’s been on a downward trajectory for quite some time. During a horrific five-fight stretch at the end of his UFC run, he was knocked out four times in devastating fashion. Then, earlier this summer, he took on Rafael Alves, attempting to improve on his 1-1 record with Karate Combat.

For the longest time, fans and pundits have been wondering why he’s still competing given the damage he’s taken. After a loss like that to Alves, the question became even more prominent.

As it turns out, the knockout was actually a lot worse than many people had realised.