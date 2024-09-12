Karate Combat President reveals James Vick was unconscious “for a couple of days” after nasty KO loss: “They put him in a self-induced coma”

By Harry Kettle - September 12, 2024

Karate Combat president Asim Zaidi has revealed that James Vick was unconscious for a few days after his knockout loss in the promotion.

James Vick

For James Vick, he’s been on a downward trajectory for quite some time. During a horrific five-fight stretch at the end of his UFC run, he was knocked out four times in devastating fashion. Then, earlier this summer, he took on Rafael Alves, attempting to improve on his 1-1 record with Karate Combat.

RELATED: Former UFC fighter James Vick suffers brutal KO loss to Rafael Alves at Karate Combat (Video)

For the longest time, fans and pundits have been wondering why he’s still competing given the damage he’s taken. After a loss like that to Alves, the question became even more prominent.

As it turns out, the knockout was actually a lot worse than many people had realised.

Zaidi’s worry over Vick

Discussing the knockout, Zaidi explained, “I was there live, and it was such a successful event. [the knockout] ruined my whole mood. I just couldn’t be happy after that. [He was unconscious] for a couple of days. They put him in a self-induced coma. And he had a respiratory [machine] to make sure he stays breathing.

“I went to him when he woke up, and he’s like, ‘What did he catch me with?’ Switch kick, and he’s like ‘Oh man, I want to get back in there’ … Thank God he’s okay man. But, I can’t morally want to do that. I’m not gonna put him back in there.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

At the age of 37, it feels as if the time may well have come for James to consider a different career path.

What do you believe should happen next in the career of James Vick? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

James Vick Karate Combat

Related

Michelle Waterson, Hailey Welch

Michelle Waterson offers to train viral 'Hawk Tuah' girl for future Karate Combat fight

Josh Evanoff - July 26, 2024
James Vick
Karate Combat

Former UFC fighter James Vick suffers brutal KO loss to Rafael Alves at Karate Combat (Video)

Harry Kettle - June 29, 2024

Former UFC fighter James Vick suffered a brutal knockout defeat to Rafael Alves at Karate Combat last night.

Michael Bisping, Luke Rockhold
Luke Rockhold

Michael Bisping calls for Karate Combat trilogy bout against Luke Rockhold: "I would love to!"

Josh Evanoff - April 25, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is down to fight Luke Rockhold one final time.

Lyoto Machida, Luke Rockhold
Luke Rockhold

Lyoto Machida responds after being called out by Luke Rockhold at Karate Combat 45: “The Dragon is already breathing fire!”

Curtis Calhoun - April 24, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida might be nearing a fighting comeback against Luke Rockhold in Karate Combat.

Darren Till
Karate Combat

Karate Combat reveals discussions with Darren Till for 2024 title fight: "One of the top strikers in the game"

Josh Evanoff - November 29, 2023

Karate Combat is now in talks with former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till.

Sam Alvey

UFC veteran Sam Alvey signs with Karate Combat ahead of September heavyweight debut

Josh Evanoff - August 28, 2023
Georges St-Pierre
Karate Combat

Georges St-Pierre and Stephen Thompson create hilarious Will Smith-Chris Rock parody (Video)

Josh Evanoff - March 30, 2022

Georges St-Pierre and Stephen Thompson have created a hilarious Will Smith-Chris Rock parody days after their Oscar incident.

James Vick
UFC

James Vick announces his retirement after displacing his jaw in "the worst loss" of his career

Cole Shelton - February 2, 2021

James Vick has announced his retirement from MMA.

James Vick
MMA News

Video | James Vick suffers another stoppage loss at XMMA

Chris Taylor - January 30, 2021

Former UFC standout James Vick suffered his third consecutive stoppage loss at tonight’s XMMA event in West Palm Beach, Florida.

James Vick
UFC

James Vick released from the UFC, already in talks with multiple other promotions

Cole Shelton - October 15, 2020

James Vick’s time as a UFC fighter is now over.