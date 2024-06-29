Former UFC fighter James Vick suffers brutal KO loss to Rafael Alves at Karate Combat (Video)
Former UFC fighter James Vick suffered a brutal knockout defeat to Rafael Alves at Karate Combat last night.
Back in the day, James Vick was seen as a genuine contender in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. However, following a vicious knockout defeat to Justin Gaethje, everything changed. He fell down the ladder of relevancy pretty quickly until eventually, he was released from his contract. He proceeded to test the waters outside of the promotion but for whatever reason, he’s never really been able to get back on his feet.
Recently, he opted to sign for Karate Combat. While they may not be on the same level as the UFC, they’ve certainly taken some substantial steps in making a name for themselves in the combat sports space. There’s still a long way to go but the early signs are certainly promising, especially after an event like they had earlier this week.
Unfortunately for Vick, though, as part of that show, he was on the wrong end of an utterly devastating knockout loss courtesy of Rafael Alves.
Rafael Alves brutally KO’s James Vick 😱 #KC47 pic.twitter.com/sUBOhlVJ3S
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) June 29, 2024
Vick’s woes continue
While James may have felt as if this was a winnable fight, it didn’t take long for the gulf in quality to show. Alves just seemed to be quicker, more urgent and far more prepared in the contest. In terms of what is next for the former UFC star, it’s not clear – but one thing is for sure, he can’t afford to take too much more damage.
