Former UFC fighter James Vick suffers brutal KO loss to Rafael Alves at Karate Combat (Video)

By Harry Kettle - June 29, 2024

Former UFC fighter James Vick suffered a brutal knockout defeat to Rafael Alves at Karate Combat last night.

James Vick

Back in the day, James Vick was seen as a genuine contender in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. However, following a vicious knockout defeat to Justin Gaethje, everything changed. He fell down the ladder of relevancy pretty quickly until eventually, he was released from his contract. He proceeded to test the waters outside of the promotion but for whatever reason, he’s never really been able to get back on his feet.

RELATED: James Vick announces his retirement after displacing his jaw in “the worst loss” of his career

Recently, he opted to sign for Karate Combat. While they may not be on the same level as the UFC, they’ve certainly taken some substantial steps in making a name for themselves in the combat sports space. There’s still a long way to go but the early signs are certainly promising, especially after an event like they had earlier this week.

Unfortunately for Vick, though, as part of that show, he was on the wrong end of an utterly devastating knockout loss courtesy of Rafael Alves.

Vick’s woes continue

While James may have felt as if this was a winnable fight, it didn’t take long for the gulf in quality to show. Alves just seemed to be quicker, more urgent and far more prepared in the contest. In terms of what is next for the former UFC star, it’s not clear – but one thing is for sure, he can’t afford to take too much more damage.

What do you make of the latest knockout loss sustained by James Vick? Is there a world in which he could make a real comeback and start to turn his fortunes around? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

James Vick Karate Combat

Related

Michael Bisping, Luke Rockhold

Michael Bisping calls for Karate Combat trilogy bout against Luke Rockhold: "I would love to!"

Josh Evanoff - April 25, 2024
Lyoto Machida, Luke Rockhold
Luke Rockhold

Lyoto Machida responds after being called out by Luke Rockhold at Karate Combat 45: “The Dragon is already breathing fire!”

Curtis Calhoun - April 24, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida might be nearing a fighting comeback against Luke Rockhold in Karate Combat.

Darren Till
Karate Combat

Karate Combat reveals discussions with Darren Till for 2024 title fight: "One of the top strikers in the game"

Josh Evanoff - November 29, 2023

Karate Combat is now in talks with former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till.

Sam Alvey
Sam Alvey

UFC veteran Sam Alvey signs with Karate Combat ahead of September heavyweight debut

Josh Evanoff - August 28, 2023

Former UFC middleweight contender Sam Alvey is heading to Karate Combat.

Georges St-Pierre
Karate Combat

Georges St-Pierre and Stephen Thompson create hilarious Will Smith-Chris Rock parody (Video)

Josh Evanoff - March 30, 2022

Georges St-Pierre and Stephen Thompson have created a hilarious Will Smith-Chris Rock parody days after their Oscar incident.

James Vick

James Vick announces his retirement after displacing his jaw in "the worst loss" of his career

Cole Shelton - February 2, 2021
James Vick
MMA News

Video | James Vick suffers another stoppage loss at XMMA

Chris Taylor - January 30, 2021

Former UFC standout James Vick suffered his third consecutive stoppage loss at tonight’s XMMA event in West Palm Beach, Florida.

James Vick
UFC

James Vick released from the UFC, already in talks with multiple other promotions

Cole Shelton - October 15, 2020

James Vick’s time as a UFC fighter is now over.

Bobby Green
James Vick

Bobby Green threatens to slap James Vick after Twitter callout

Tom Taylor - June 22, 2020

UFC lightweight veteran Bobby Green has found himself in the crosshairs of James Vick, and seems to be more than willing to accept the matchup.

James Vick
UFC

James Vick determined to fix defensive issues, vows to keep chin tucked

Adam D Martin - March 29, 2020

UFC welterweight James Vick is determined to work on the defensive issues that have led him to a four-fight losing streak in the Octagon.