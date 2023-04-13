UFC veteran Sam Alvey books first fight since release against 5-12 heavyweight for May

Former UFC light-heavyweight Sam Alvey has booked his first fight since his UFC release.

‘Smilin’ has been out of the cage since his clash against Michal Oleksiejczuk last August. Heading into the contest, it was well-known that Alvey was on thin ice within the promotion. Leading into that fight at UFC Vegas 59, the former middleweight was winless in his eight preceding octagon appearances.

Sadly in his most recent fight last August, that number rose to nine. ‘Hussar’ wound up getting a devastating first-round knockout win, and following the defeat, Alvey was released. The release ended his near-decade-long run in the company which had started in 2014. Along with that, Alvey set the record for the longest winless streak in UFC history.

Nonetheless, the former light-heavyweight contender planned to fight on after his UFC release. At the time, Alvey called out Jake Paul for a potential boxing match, as the two had been training partners in the past. However, earlier this week, ‘The Problem Child’ booked a fight with Nate Diaz for August.

With that in mind, Sam Alvey was forced to go back to the drawing board. Earlier this week, it was announced the UFC veteran will be the co-main event of B2 Fighting Series 183 in Georgia. There, Alvey will move to heavyweight for the first time to face Cameron Graham.

‘The Big Mac’ holds a professional MMA record of 5-12, having also competed in boxing, as well as kickboxing. Graham’s most high-profile fight was a clash with UFC veteran Alan Belcher in the boxing ring last May. In that outing, ‘The Talent’ won by knockout.

The card itself is set to be headlined by a vacant middleweight title fight between Doug Usher and Jason Butcher.

What do you make of this news? Will you watch Sam Alvey’s heavyweight debut? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!