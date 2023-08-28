Israel Adesanya excited to expose ‘gym hero’ Sean Strickland: “Knock him out with my painted nails”

By Josh Evanoff - August 28, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is looking forward to fighting Sean Strickland.

Israel Adesanya

‘The Last Stylebender’ has been out of action since his April rematch with Alex Pereira. Just months after suffering a knockout loss to ‘Poatan’, the former champion avenged his defeat. In the main event of UFC 287, Israel Adesanya scored a second-round knockout win to re-earn middleweight gold.

Now months following the win, he will face Sean Strickland. ‘Tarzan’ is coming off back-to-back wins over Abus Magomedov, and Nassourdine Imavov earlier this year. Due to an injury to Dricus du Plessis, he got the short-notice nod to headline UFC 293 next month.

Ahead of the middleweight title bout, both men have become personal. For his part, Israel Adesanya discussed the upcoming bout in an interview with MMA Fighting. There, the middleweight champion took aim at Sean Strickland over previous comments about him painting his nails, among other things.

The champion plans to have painted nails for their September bout and to hopefully score a knockout with them. Also in the interview, Israel Adesanya took aim at Sean Strickland for his hard sparring videos that have been released.

RELATED: ISRAEL ADESANYA VOWS TO MAKE SEAN STRICKLAND HIS “B*TCH” AT UFC 293: “BEHIND THE SCENES HE’S SOFT”

Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland

“He’s an idiot,” Israel Adesanya stated regarding his fight with Sean Strickland. “I’m not going to lose to an idiot. He says he’s not going to lose to a guy that jerks off to cartoons or paints his nails. Well, I’m going to paint my nails for that fight and I’m going to knock him out with my painted nails… I don’t listen to people [telling me I should win]. That’s [how]. I only listen to me and my team and this guy, he’s already pissed me off with his energy. The way he comes across and the way he tries to antagonize me.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

He continued, “I don’t like the way he conducts himself. Even his sparring footage will pop up in my feed sometimes and I’m just like what the f***? Who does that? He’s a gym hero. He’s just an idiot and he’s not the kind of person I associate myself with and also he’s fugazi.”

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited about Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Israel Adesanya Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Dustin Poirier

Former opponent offers Dustin Poirier late 2023 rematch: "I'm up one!"

Josh Evanoff - August 28, 2023
UFC Paris
UFC Paris

UFC Paris down to 10 bouts after two fight cancellations

Cole Shelton - August 28, 2023

UFC Paris is now down to a total of 10 fights.

Ian Machado Garry
UFC

Ian Machado Garry names the two opponents he'd like to headline UFC Dublin against

Cole Shelton - August 28, 2023

Ian Machado Garry has an idea for who will be standing across the Octagon from him in the main event of UFC Dublin.

Kevin Holland
Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland doubts he'll get a chance to face Ian Machado Garry: "I don't think I fit the blueprint"

Fernando Quiles - August 28, 2023

Kevin Holland would like to share the Octagon with Ian Machado Garry, but he doesn’t think the bout will happen in the near future.

Chael Sonnen Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Chael Sonnen thinks Merab Dvalishvili could be risking his career by waiting for UFC title shot

Fernando Quiles - August 28, 2023

Chael Sonnen isn’t so sure that Merab Dvalishvili is playing his cards right.

Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, UFC

Max Holloway responds after Ilia Topuria suggests it’s time for him to retire following win at UFC Singapore

Fernando Quiles - August 28, 2023
Anthony Smith, Alex Pereira
Anthony Smith

Alex Pereira sounds off on “washed up” Anthony Smith for bashing other fighters: “He never amounted to anything”

Fernando Quiles - August 28, 2023

Alex Pereira has some scathing words for fellow UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith.

Max Holloway, Korean Zombie
Max Holloway

Max Holloway heaps praise on MMA “legend” The Korean Zombie: “It was an honor to be his last fight”

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2023

Max Holloway has praised Chan Sung Jung, aka The Korean Zombie, following their fantastic fight at UFC Singapore.

Sean O'Malley, UFC 269
UFC

UFC champion Sean O’Malley sounds off on MMA managers that take 20% of fighter purses: “If you do this to the fighters you are a POS”

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has taken a shot at MMA managers who take a certain amount of their fighter’s purse.

Rafael dos Anjos
Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael dos Anjos responds to fight offer from lightweight veteran Michael Johnson: “If you want to go up and fight a small WW I’m game”

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2023

UFC veteran Rafael dos Anjos has responded to a fight offer from Michael Johnson.