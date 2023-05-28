search

Video | Former UFC fighter Sam Alvey ends losing streak with TKO win at B2 Fighting Series 183

By Fernando Quiles - May 28, 2023

Former UFC fighter Sam Alvey had a successful heavyweight debut.

Sam Alvey

Alvey was in action at B2 Fighting Series 183 on May 27. He went one-on-one with Cam Graham. Alvey scored the TKO finish in the third round. The victory snapped a brutal skid. He was 0-8-1 in his last nine fights before the win.

After the fight, Alvey called out social media star Jake Paul and his brother Logan (via Sportskeeda.com).

“Francis, you’re off the hook. Jake Paul, your a** is back on the hook my man. I would love to [fight you] in the PFL. I would love to [fight you] with gloves. And when I’m done with you, I’m coming back for your brother, Logan Paul. I will pin you, one, two, three in ladders, tables and chairs match. It has been offered, you accept Paul brothers. I’m coming for you.”

RELATED: SAM ALVEY CLAIMS JAKE PAUL WOULDN’T SPAR WITH HIM AFTER WATCHING HIM BOX HIS BROTHER LOGAN

What’s Next For Sam Alvey?

This isn’t the first time Alvey has talked about the Paul brothers publicly. During an interview with Talkin’ MMA last year, Alvey claimed that after Jake saw him spar with Logan, “The Problem Child” wanted no part of a session with him. He said that both Paul brothers had no footwork while sparring, but he admitted that the session was several years ago.

Whether or not Alvey can find his way into a lucrative fight against Jake Paul remains to be seen. But for now, the former UFC fighter gets to enjoy his first win since the spring of 2018. Whether or not Alvey will continue to mix it up as a heavyweight is also a mystery. Clearly, he seems willing to clash at cruiserweight, which is Jake Paul’s division, at least in boxing. Prior to the fight with Graham, Alvey returned to the light heavyweight division.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

MMA News

Related

Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O’Malley takes aim at fellow bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili

Cole Shelton - May 26, 2023
Vicente Luque

Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos slated for UFC Vegas 78 main event in August

Josh Evanoff - May 26, 2023

UFC welterweight contenders Vicente Luque and Rafael dos Anjos have booked their returns.

Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo confirms desire to be backup fighter for UFC 292: "Let's make an interim fight between me & Sean O'Malley"

Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2023

Henry Cejudo has confirmed UFC President Dana White’s claim.

Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Anthony Smith thinks Kamaru Usman is in for a "tough fight" against Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2023

Anthony Smith believes it could be tough sledding for Kamaru Usman in a showdown with Khamzat Chimaev.

paulo-costa
Paulo Costa

Dana White happy to be on the same page with Paulo Costa ahead of UFC 291: "It's good to have him back"

Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2023

UFC President Dana White is pleased that Paulo Costa will be returning to action.

Mitch Ramirez Conor McGregor

Mitch Ramirez would happily step in the Octagon with Conor McGregor after ‘Notorious’ got him kicked off TUF 31

Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2023
Aljamain Sterling
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen believes the UFC brought back Henry Cejudo to “get rid of” Aljamain Sterling: “I have never seen a more disrespected world champion”

Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2023

Chael Sonnen believes that Aljamain Sterling has been disrespected more than any other UFC champion.

Paulo Costa, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC
Paulo Costa

Khamzat Chimaev takes aim at “not good” Paulo Costa for accepting a fight with Ikram Aliskerov at UFC 291: “He beat nobody”

Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t think too highly of Paulo Costa’s skills inside the Octagon.

Bellator title
Bellator

Bellator MMA plans to add a new division for the first time since 2014

Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2023

Bellator MMA is rolling out a new division.

Joe Pyfer
UFC

Joe Pyfer reveals he may need surgery, still hopeful to rematch Dustin Stoltzfus next: "It's personal for me"

Cole Shelton - May 25, 2023

Joe Pyfer isn’t sure when he will be able to fight again.