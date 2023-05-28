Video | Former UFC fighter Sam Alvey ends losing streak with TKO win at B2 Fighting Series 183

Former UFC fighter Sam Alvey had a successful heavyweight debut.

Alvey was in action at B2 Fighting Series 183 on May 27. He went one-on-one with Cam Graham. Alvey scored the TKO finish in the third round. The victory snapped a brutal skid. He was 0-8-1 in his last nine fights before the win.

😁 @smilensam is successful in his heavyweight debut getting the 3rd round TKO finish over Cam Graham at #B2FS183. [ Streaming LIVE on #FITE 🔴 https://t.co/2MEwQun58y ] pic.twitter.com/p88Iql9vvY — FITE (@FiteTV) May 28, 2023

After the fight, Alvey called out social media star Jake Paul and his brother Logan (via Sportskeeda.com).

“Francis, you’re off the hook. Jake Paul, your a** is back on the hook my man. I would love to [fight you] in the PFL. I would love to [fight you] with gloves. And when I’m done with you, I’m coming back for your brother, Logan Paul. I will pin you, one, two, three in ladders, tables and chairs match. It has been offered, you accept Paul brothers. I’m coming for you.”

