Video | Former UFC fighter Sam Alvey ends losing streak with TKO win at B2 Fighting Series 183
Former UFC fighter Sam Alvey had a successful heavyweight debut.
Alvey was in action at B2 Fighting Series 183 on May 27. He went one-on-one with Cam Graham. Alvey scored the TKO finish in the third round. The victory snapped a brutal skid. He was 0-8-1 in his last nine fights before the win.
😁 @smilensam is successful in his heavyweight debut getting the 3rd round TKO finish over Cam Graham at #B2FS183.
[ Streaming LIVE on #FITE 🔴 https://t.co/2MEwQun58y ] pic.twitter.com/p88Iql9vvY
— FITE (@FiteTV) May 28, 2023
After the fight, Alvey called out social media star Jake Paul and his brother Logan (via Sportskeeda.com).
“Francis, you’re off the hook. Jake Paul, your a** is back on the hook my man. I would love to [fight you] in the PFL. I would love to [fight you] with gloves. And when I’m done with you, I’m coming back for your brother, Logan Paul. I will pin you, one, two, three in ladders, tables and chairs match. It has been offered, you accept Paul brothers. I’m coming for you.”
RELATED: SAM ALVEY CLAIMS JAKE PAUL WOULDN’T SPAR WITH HIM AFTER WATCHING HIM BOX HIS BROTHER LOGAN
What’s Next For Sam Alvey?
This isn’t the first time Alvey has talked about the Paul brothers publicly. During an interview with Talkin’ MMA last year, Alvey claimed that after Jake saw him spar with Logan, “The Problem Child” wanted no part of a session with him. He said that both Paul brothers had no footwork while sparring, but he admitted that the session was several years ago.
Whether or not Alvey can find his way into a lucrative fight against Jake Paul remains to be seen. But for now, the former UFC fighter gets to enjoy his first win since the spring of 2018. Whether or not Alvey will continue to mix it up as a heavyweight is also a mystery. Clearly, he seems willing to clash at cruiserweight, which is Jake Paul’s division, at least in boxing. Prior to the fight with Graham, Alvey returned to the light heavyweight division.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:MMA News