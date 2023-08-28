Former opponent offers Dustin Poirier late 2023 rematch: “I’m up one!”

By Josh Evanoff - August 28, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has received a callout from Michael Johnson.

Dustin Poirier

‘The Diamond’ is fresh off his return late last month at UFC 291 opposite Justin Gaethje. Over five years after Dustin Poirier handed ‘The Highlight’ a knockout loss, he suffered the same fate. In their pay-per-view headliner, Gaethje scored a highlight-reel second-round knockout win.

Following the defeat, Dustin Poirier was very hesitant to make any big plans for a return. In the coming weeks, the former interim champion teased that he could potentially head to welterweight. Quickly, he received many callouts, with names such as Michael Chandler warning against the move.

While his weight class isn’t known, Dustin Poirier did recently confirm plans for a 2023 return. On X, the lightweight contender stated that he would be in the cage later this year, hoping to achieve at least two bouts this year. Luckily, he’s also received a callout from a familiar face.

On X, Michael Johnson responded to Dustin Poirier’s post about returning in 2023. There, ‘The Menace’ called for a longshot rematch with the former interim lightweight champion. Famously, the two clashed in September 2016 in Texas.

RELATED: RAFAEL DOS ANJOS RESPONDS TO FIGHT OFFER FROM LIGHTWEIGHT VETERAN MICHAEL JOHNSON: “IF YOU WANT TO GO UP AND FIGHT A SMALL WW I’M GAME”

Let’s run it @DustinPoirier. I’m up one!” – Johnson wrote on X earlier today.

In that outing, Michael Johnson scored a first-round knockout win over Dustin Poirier. The build to the fight was famously a heated one, as they traded words pre-, and even post-fight. While ‘The Diamond’ suffered a loss that night, it felt like there was still unfinished business between the two.

Nearly seven years later, it seems that they might be getting around to that unfinished business. That being said, Johnson has had much less success than Poirier since that night in 2016. Since that victory over the future interim champion, he’s gone 4-9, last suffering a loss to Carlos Diego Ferreira in May.

What do you make of this callout? Do you want to see Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Johnson 2?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dustin Poirier UFC

