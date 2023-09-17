Sam Alvey KO’s Adam Rosa in his Karate Combat debut (Video)

By Chris Taylor - September 16, 2023

Former UFC fighter Sam Alvey made his debut with Karate Combat this evening in the Dominican Republic.

Sam Alvey, Karate Combat, KO, UFC

Alvey (34-18-1 MMA) had a lengthy stint with the UFC, fighting under the promotional banner from 2014 to 2022. Early in his tenure, ‘Smilin Sam’ proved his case as a legitimate middleweight contender, defeating the likes of Rashad Evans, Nate Marquardt, Dan Kelly, and others. However, things took a turn for the worse in 2018. That year, Sam Alvey began a brutal nine-fight winless streak which saw him alternate between middleweight and light-heavyweight regularly. After a knockout loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk in August of 2022, he was released by Dana White and company.

Sam was able to snap his ugly winless skid in his first MMA fight back on the regional scene, scoring a third-round TKO victory over Cameron Graham at B2 Fighting Series 183 this past May.

The 37-year-old veteran was looking to build on that momentum when he squared off with Adam Rosa in his Karate Combat debut this evening.

Much to the delight of fight fans in attendance and watching online, Sam Alvey earned his second victory in a row this evening in La Romana.

As seen in the video below, ‘Smilin Sam’ was able to drop his opponent with one of his patented right hands, and promptly finished the fight off with some solid ground and pound.

What did you think of Sam Alvey’s debut with Karate Combat this evening in the Dominican Republic? Who would you like to see the former UFC veteran faceoff with next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Sam Alvey UFC

