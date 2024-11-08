Ryan Hall hints at dropping down to bantamweight, but does want Bryce Mitchell fight first

By Cole Shelton - November 7, 2024

Ryan Hall plans on returning in early 2025 and could do so at a new weight class.

Ryan Hall

Hall hasn’t fought since December of 2021 when he beat Darrick Minner by decision. Since then, Hall has had a plethora of injuries, but he’s on the road to recovery and plans to return in early 2025.

When he does return, Ryan Hall says fighting at bantamweight is a possibility and something he is considering.

“I can’t be sure if I’ll be fighting at 145lbs or 135lbs, but it will be one or the other, it will depend on what’s others,” Hall said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’ve always been a 135lbs fighter who has had to fight at 145 or 155 because I never knew if people would accept fights so I didn’t want to hang around a lower weight. For this one coming back, I will be curious to see what is available at both weight classes.”

Although Ryan Hall is interested in fighting at bantamweight, he does have an interest in a big fight at featherweight. Hall says a matchup against Bryce Mitchell is something he and many fans want. So if that is the fight that is offered he would delay a move to bantamweight.

Ryan Hall wants Bryce Mitchell

“If they would let me fight Bryce Mitchell coming back, I would,” Hall said. “But, in the event that (doesn’t happen), we will see what’s available. But, I would be open to fighting at 135 because all my buddies fight at 135 are my size or heavier.”

Regardless, Ryan Hall says he wants a meaningful fight in his return at 135lbs or 145lbs.

“I would love to have a meaningful fight at 145. But, I know it’s been tough because I’ve been gone for so long. Other people have earned the opportunity to get to get the bigger fights. I don’t know what’s reasonable for me to expect in my return.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ryan Hall UFC

Related

Jon Jones

Jon Jones says he's "grateful" for Dana White reminding everyone that he's the top pound-for-pound fighter

Cole Shelton - November 7, 2024
Bo Nickal, Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov
Sharabutdin Magomedov

Bo Nickal says he'd stop Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov in 90 seconds: "Not a tough fight"

Curtis Calhoun - November 7, 2024

Undefeated UFC middleweight Bo Nickal believes a fight with fellow rising star Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov would be a lopsided proposition.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones gives a definitive answer on potential Tom Aspinall fight after UFC 309

Curtis Calhoun - November 7, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has given his most upfront answer as to whether or not he’ll entertain a fight with Tom Aspinall after UFC 309.

Dana White, Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Dana White addresses political future after assisting with Donald Trump's campaign: "No personal political aspirations"

Josh Evanoff - November 7, 2024

UFC President Dana White plans to end his political journey after helping Donald Trump return to power.

Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Colby Covington claims 'crybaby' Dustin Poirier rejected UFC 309 showdown: "He still turned it down!"

Josh Evanoff - November 7, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has again slammed Dustin Poirier.

Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis

Sean Strickland gives UFC an ultimatum over Dricus du Plessis rematch

Curtis Calhoun - November 7, 2024
Colby Covington and Jack Della Maddalena
Jack Della Maddalena

Colby Covington reveals he's in talks to face Jack Della Maddalena in UFC return: "A top contender fight"

Cole Shelton - November 7, 2024

Colby Covington is hoping to make his return to the Octagon in March in Miami against a top-ranked opponent.

Reinier de Ridder Bo Nickal
UFC

Reinier de Ridder eyes Bo Nickal and many top UFC middleweights ahead of debut against Gerald Meerschaert

Fernando Quiles - November 7, 2024

Reinier de Ridder is excited about the thought of fighting many high-level UFC middleweights, and he’s even got his eyes on rising star Bo Nickal.

Alexandre Pantoja Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Alexandre Pantoja remains skeptical of Henry Cejudo potentially moving back down to flyweight: "He's a legend, but he's too big"

Fernando Quiles - November 7, 2024

Henry Cejudo has teased a potential move back to the flyweight division, but Alexandre Pantoja isn’t buying it.

Kamaru Usman
UFC

Kamaru Usman sends clear message on potential UFC 310 fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov

Fernando Quiles - November 7, 2024

Kamaru Usman is aware of the chatter surrounding UFC 310 and a potential interim title fight.