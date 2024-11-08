Ryan Hall hints at dropping down to bantamweight, but does want Bryce Mitchell fight first

Ryan Hall plans on returning in early 2025 and could do so at a new weight class.

Hall hasn’t fought since December of 2021 when he beat Darrick Minner by decision. Since then, Hall has had a plethora of injuries, but he’s on the road to recovery and plans to return in early 2025.

When he does return, Ryan Hall says fighting at bantamweight is a possibility and something he is considering.

“I can’t be sure if I’ll be fighting at 145lbs or 135lbs, but it will be one or the other, it will depend on what’s others,” Hall said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’ve always been a 135lbs fighter who has had to fight at 145 or 155 because I never knew if people would accept fights so I didn’t want to hang around a lower weight. For this one coming back, I will be curious to see what is available at both weight classes.”

Although Ryan Hall is interested in fighting at bantamweight, he does have an interest in a big fight at featherweight. Hall says a matchup against Bryce Mitchell is something he and many fans want. So if that is the fight that is offered he would delay a move to bantamweight.