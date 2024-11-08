Jon Jones says he’s “grateful” for Dana White reminding everyone that he’s the top pound-for-pound fighter

By Cole Shelton - November 7, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has nothing but praise for Dana White.

Jon Jones

Over the past year, White has been vocal in his support for Jones being the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. White has made the claim at numerous press conferences and even got mad when people questioned if ‘Bones’ should still be considered the top pound-for-pound fighter due to his inactivity.

Ahead of his return, Jon Jones spoke to Kevin Iole and thanked Dana White for continuing to back him and support him.

“It’s just an honor, that’s all. It’s just a huge honor to be even considered at 37 years old, one of the most well-rounded winners in our sport still. It is a huge honor and I’m just grateful that my boss, a man who has sat front-row for every fight, for all of our fights,” Jon Jones said to Kevin Iole. “For him to say, hey guys trust me, I know what I’m watching, I know what I’m looking at, and in my opinion, if Jon was the same size as a lot of these guys, Jon would be in the mix.

“I think we have a lot of new fans. A lot of young fans, and our sport can be a lot of what have you done for me lately,” Jones added. “I think Dana is doing a great job of saying, hey, let’s wait a minute, let’s remember what this guy’s done. I’m grateful and I’m that he’s not allowing the naysayers or some of the fans to push me to the side because I have done a tremendous amount of work for this company.”

Jon Jones is the former UFC light heavyweight and current heavyweight champ. He’s also widely considered to be the greatest fighter of all time.

Jon Jones hints at retirement after UFC 309

Although Jon Jones is still the heavyweight champ and one of the best fighters ever, he knows his career is winding down.

Jones is set to take on Miocic next week and he says he won’t fight Tom Aspinall afterwards. Instead, if he is going to fight again, it would be against Alex Pereira.

“So I’m not here to gamble someone else making a name off of me. I’m here to compete against the guys where when we look back 10 years from now, ‘Jon Jones fought this guy, that guy, this legend, this champion…’. If there would to be a fight with a guy that is still on the UFC roster that would be not only financially worth it, but legacy worth it, it would be Alex Pereira…,” Jones said.

“Alex Pereira and I, we’re both 37 years old. Right now, I weigh about 235. I’m an incredibly light heavyweight… that fight would go much farther on my legacy than a young man who is cool today, and maybe gone tomorrow,” Jones added.

Jon Jones is 27-1 and one NC as a pro and coming off a submission win over Ciryl Gane.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Jon Jones UFC

Related

Bo Nickal, Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov

Bo Nickal says he'd stop Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov in 90 seconds: "Not a tough fight"

Curtis Calhoun - November 7, 2024
Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones gives a definitive answer on potential Tom Aspinall fight after UFC 309

Curtis Calhoun - November 7, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has given his most upfront answer as to whether or not he’ll entertain a fight with Tom Aspinall after UFC 309.

Dana White, Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Dana White addresses political future after assisting with Donald Trump's campaign: "No personal political aspirations"

Josh Evanoff - November 7, 2024

UFC President Dana White plans to end his political journey after helping Donald Trump return to power.

Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Colby Covington claims 'crybaby' Dustin Poirier rejected UFC 309 showdown: "He still turned it down!"

Josh Evanoff - November 7, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has again slammed Dustin Poirier.

Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland gives UFC an ultimatum over Dricus du Plessis rematch

Curtis Calhoun - November 7, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has conditions for a potential title rematch with Dricus du Plessis next year.

Colby Covington and Jack Della Maddalena

Colby Covington reveals he's in talks to face Jack Della Maddalena in UFC return: "A top contender fight"

Cole Shelton - November 7, 2024
Reinier de Ridder Bo Nickal
UFC

Reinier de Ridder eyes Bo Nickal and many top UFC middleweights ahead of debut against Gerald Meerschaert

Fernando Quiles - November 7, 2024

Reinier de Ridder is excited about the thought of fighting many high-level UFC middleweights, and he’s even got his eyes on rising star Bo Nickal.

Alexandre Pantoja Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Alexandre Pantoja remains skeptical of Henry Cejudo potentially moving back down to flyweight: "He's a legend, but he's too big"

Fernando Quiles - November 7, 2024

Henry Cejudo has teased a potential move back to the flyweight division, but Alexandre Pantoja isn’t buying it.

Kamaru Usman
UFC

Kamaru Usman sends clear message on potential UFC 310 fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov

Fernando Quiles - November 7, 2024

Kamaru Usman is aware of the chatter surrounding UFC 310 and a potential interim title fight.

Islam Makhachev
Jon Anik

Jon Anik explains why he believes Islam Makhachev deserves #1 P4P spot in UFC

Harry Kettle - November 7, 2024

UFC commentator Jon Anik has explained why he believes Islam Makhachev should feature in the #1 pound-for-pound fighter conversation.