Just Scrap Radio Ep. 182 with Ryan Hall and Cody Stamann

The 182nd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 100.

We’re first joined by UFC featherweight Ryan Hall (1:10). We close things out by chatting with UFC bantamweight Cody Stamann (18:04).

Ryan Hall opens up the show to give BJPENN.com an exclusive interview on his career and what he’s been up to. Hall hasn’t fought since December of 2021 and he explains the layoff and what injuries have caused it. He then talks about his recovery from all the surgeries, and if he has been training. He then chats about when he wants to return, his championship goals, and who he wants to fight in his return.

Cody Stamann closes out the program by previewing his UFC Vegas 100 fight against Da’Mon Blackshear. Cody talks about his two-fight losing streak and making a quick turnaround. He then talks about the style matchup and him used to train with Blackshear. He talks about Da’Mon returning so soon after being knocked out and what he learned from their training matchup.s Cody then talks about how he sees the fight going, whether his job is on the line and what a win does for him.

