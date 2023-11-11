Gamebred FC 6 Results: Alan Belcher defeats Roy Nelson (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - November 10, 2023

Gamebred FC 6 took place this evening in Biloxi, Mississippi, with a heavyweight bout between Roy Nelson and Alan Belcher headlining the card.

Roy Nelson, Alan Belcher, Gamebred Bare Knuckle MMA, MMA

Nelson and Belcher were squaring off for the promotion‘s inaugural Bareknuckle MMA heavyweight championship.

Roy Nelson (24-20 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a TKO victory Dillon Cleckler at May’s Gamebred Fighting Championship 4 event (see that here). That win snapped a five-fight losing skid for the former TUF 10 winner, as ‘Big Country’ had previously suffered setbacks to Matt Mitrione, Sergei Kharitonov, Mirko Cro Cop, Frank Mir and Valentin Moldavsky.

Meanwhile, Alan Belcher (19-8 MMA, 4-0 BKFC) most recently competed at February’s BKFC 36 event in Louisiana, where he scored a third-round knockout victory over Arnold Adams to claim the promotion’s heavyweight championship (see that here). ‘The Talent’ had last competed in MMA at UFC 159 in April of 2013, suffering a technical decision loss to Michael Bisping.

The heavyweight title fight begins and Alan Belcher opens with some good leg kicks. Roy Nelson is trying to find a home for that big right hand. ‘The Talent’ with more low kicks, but that allows ‘Big Country’ to get in on a takedown attempt and take the fight to the canvas. He moves to half guard. The referee is asking for more action and then quickly stands the fighters back up. Belcher drops down for a guillotine attempt late in the fight but is unsuccessful and now Nelson is back on top. The fight will go to the judges’ scorecards for an official decision.

Official Gamebred FC 6 Results: Alan Belcher def. Roy Nelson by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Who would you like to see Alan Belcher fight next following his split decision victory over Roy Nelson this evening in Biloxi?

Check out the other highlights from tonight’s Gamebred FC 6 event below:

 

