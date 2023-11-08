Michael Bisping shares prediction for Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich title fight at UFC 295: “He’s going to make this look easy”

By Susan Cox - November 8, 2023

Michael Bisping is sharing his prediction for Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich title fight at UFC 295.

Michael Bisping

UFC 295 takes place this Saturday night, November 11th at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The co-main event will feature Tom Aspinall (13-3 MMA) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (18-1 MMA) for the interim UFC heavyweight title.

Aspinall, 30, comes into the Octagon after his recent TKO victory over Marcin Tybura (24-8 MMA) this past July.

Pavlovich, 31, enters the cage with boasting 6 wins in a row, most recently defeating Curtis Blaydes (17-4 MMA) by TKO this past April. Pavlovich, has to his credit, scored six consecutive first-round knockouts.

Michael Bisping, speaking on the ‘TNT Sports’ UFC 295 preview show gave his bold prediction of the outcome this Saturday night:

“Tom Aspinall once again is going to make this look easy. He’s going to make this look easy. He’s going to jab him, then he’s going to level change, he’s going to take him down, and he will finish him. First round.”

Continuing Bisping elaborated (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I do believe (Aspinall) beats (Pavlovich). I believe he makes it look relatively easy, and that’s not disrespect to Sergei. It’s because of how capable Tom is. And I think the skillset that he has, he’s got all the ingredients to get him the win here. I think he beats him. I think he beats Jon Jones if that comes up, and I think he dominates the heavyweight division for quite some time, and he will retire as the greatest heavyweight champion that the UFC has ever seen. I’m serious.”

Concluding, Michael Bisping went as far as comparing Tom Aspinall to Jon Jones:

“I’ve always said this about Tom, and after Marcin Tybura, I said in the post-fight show, I said Jon Jones couldn’t hold a candle to Tom Aspinall, and people came after me online, and I understand why. This is Jon Jones. Maybe there was a little bit of recency bias from how devastatingly easy he beat Marcin Tybura, but he does that every time. Every time.”

Do you agree with Michael Bisping that Aspinall will defeat Pavlovich at UFC 295?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

