BKFC 36 Results: Alan Belcher KO’s Arnold Adams (Video)

Tonight’s BKFC 36 event is headlined by a heavyweight title fight featuring Alan Belcher challenging Arnold Adams.

Belcher has gone a perfect 3-0 since entering the Bare-Knuckle Boxing scene. ‘The Talent’ scored a sensational first-round knockout victory over Frank Tate in his most recent effort last June (see that here).

Meanwhile, Arnold Adams (7-1 BKFC) became the BKFC heavyweight champion in November of 2021 when he defeated UFC veteran Joey Beltran by unanimous decision. ‘Bomaye’ has since defended his title on one occasion, defeating Dillon Cleckler via second-round knockout at BKFC 25.

Alan Belcher was confident heading into the marquee matchup, sharing the following prediction with BJPENN.com’s Cole Shelton:

“It’s not that I don’t want it to go to the distance. I will say if it goes to a decision, I will win. I don’t see any way I can’t win. My plan is to knock him out early,” Belcher said. “I’m going to predict a knockout finish over Arnold Adams by the end of round three.”

Tonight’s heavyweight title fight was a wild back and forth affair. Despite being dropped multiple times in the opening rounds, Alan Belcher was able to rally and wound up knocking out Arnold Adams in round three with a right uppercut.

ALAN BELCHER JUST CAUGHT A BODY #BKFC36 pic.twitter.com/v5os7ot3nk — The Patrick McCorry Sports Show (@Patrick_McCorry) February 25, 2023

Official BKFC 36 Result: Alan Belcher def. Arnold Adams via KO at 0:55 of Round 3 to become the new heavyweight champion of Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Who would you like to see Belcher fight next following his KO victory over Adams at tonight’s event in New Orleans? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!