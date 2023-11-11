Usman Nurmagomedov fails drug test, removed from Bellator lightweight grand prix

Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov has failed a drug test.

Multiple sources informed BJPENN.com that Nurmagomedov tested positive for an unknown substance and his fight against Brent Primus has been overturned to a No Contest. As well, sources informed BJPENN.com that Primus will now go forward in the Bellator lightweight grand prix, while the belief is Usman Nurmagomedov will be stripped of the lightweight title. Nurmagomedov has also been handed a six month suspension.

Brent Primus will now face the winner of Patricky Pitbull and Alexandr Shabily which takes place at Bellator 301. But, with the future of Bellator up in the air, whether or not the fight will happen is to be seen.

Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0 and one No Contest) scored a decision win over Brent Primus back in October at Bellator 300 in San Diego. Prior to that, he submitted Benson Henderson in the first round to defend his title for the first time, as he won the belt with a decision win over Patricky Pitbull at Bellator 288.

Nurmagomedov will now be 6-0 with one No Contest in Bellator, as he also holds wins over Patrik Pietila, Manny Muro, and Mike Hamel.

Brent Primus (11-4 and one No Contest) earned the lightweight title shot against Usman Nurmagomedov by beating Mansour Barnaoui by decision at Bellator 296 in the grand prix quarter-final. Primus has been in Bellator since 2013 and is the former lightweight champion as he won the belt back in 2017 with a TKO doctor stoppage win over Michael Chandler.

With his fight against Usman Nurmagomedov now being ruled a No Contest, Brent Primus will move to 10-3 with one No Contest under the Bellator banner. In his career, he holds notable wins over Benson Henderson and Derek Anderson. He also faced Alexandr Shabily back at Bellator 282 and lost a decision, so should Shabily beat Pitbull, Primus would get to rematch him in the finals.