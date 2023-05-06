search

Gamebred Bare Knuckle MMA Results: Roy Nelson KO’s Dillon Cleckler (Video)

By Chris Taylor - May 5, 2023

Tonight’s Gamebred Bare Knuckle MMA event is headlined by a heavyweight contest featuring Roy Nelson taking on Dillon Cleckler.

Roy Nelson, KO, Bare Knuckle, Gamebred FC

The fight card, which takes place in Fort Lauderdale, will mark the first sanctioned Bare Knuckle Boxing event in Florda state history.

Roy Nelson (23-19 MMA) will be returning to combat sports action for the first time since August of 2020, where he suffered a unanimous decision setback to Valentin Moldavsky under the Bellator banner. The 46-year-old former TUF 10 winner will be looking to earn his first victory since 2017, when he defeated Javy Ayala at Bellator 183.

Meanwhile, Dillon Cleckler (11-1 combat sports) most recently competed at last month’s Gamebred Boxing 4 event in Milwaukee, where he earned a first-round knockout victory over Josh Burns (see that here). That win was preceded by a TKO loss to Arnold Adams under the BKFC banner.

Round one begins and Roy Nelson attempts a couple of jabs. Cleckler returns fire with a heavy low kick. ‘Big Country’ shoots for a takedown but Dillon Cleckler is able to defend. He circles out and gets back to range. Both men attempt combinations that miss. Cleckler with a nice right hand. Roy looks to setup his jab but eats a big counter right from the younger fighter. Cleckler with a hard low kick. Nelson goes to the body and then lands a right upstairs. Dillon Cleckler responds with a big combination. He follows that up with a hard right up the middle. Nelson lands a nice left hook. He comes forward and lands an uppercut. A big counter right from Cleckler. These big boys are swinging now. Huge right hands from both men. Roy Nelson lands another. Another big right and Cleckler is down. This one is all over! WOW!

Official Gamebred Bare Knuckle MMA Results: Roy Nelson def. Dillon Cleckler via KO in Round 1

What did you think of tonight’s Gambred Bare Knuckle MMA event? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

bare knuckle boxing Roy Nelson

Related

Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg says she would be willing to fight in BKFC, would want to train with Mike Perry before debut

Harry Kettle - May 3, 2023
Mike Perry Conor McGregor
MMA News

BKFC's David Feldman reveals mainstream television deal expected by July: "Two years ago it was a dream"

Josh Evanoff - May 2, 2023

BKFC President David Feldman has revealed that the company is working on a television deal. Over the weekend, the promotion held its biggest card to date. BKFC 41 went down in Colorado, with the event […]

Mike Perry Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor issues statement after squaring off with Mike Perry at last weekend’s BKFC 41 event

Susan Cox - May 1, 2023

Conor McGregor has issued a statement after squaring off with Mike Perry at last weekend’s BKFC 41 event. BKFC 41 took place on Saturday, April 29th at the 1st Bank Center in Denver, Colorado. The […]

Darren Till, Mike Perry
Darren Till

Darren Till congratulates Mike Perry following his win over Luke Rockhold at BKFC 41: “Congrats to my best friend”

Harry Kettle - May 1, 2023

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has praised Mike Perry following his latest bare-knuckle boxing victory over the weekend. It’s no secret that Mike Perry is very good at bare-knuckle boxing. During his time with BKFC, […]

Chad Mendes, Eddie Alvarez, BKFC 41
Chad Mendes

Chad Mendes explains decision to retire following loss to Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 41: "I had no desire"

Jeffrey Walter - April 30, 2023

Chad Mendes decided to end his combat sports career after suffering a split decision loss to Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 41. Mendes (1-1 BKFC, 18-5 MMA) and Alvarez (30-8 and two No Contests MMA, 1-0 […]

Conor McGregor BKFC 41

BKFC president David Feldman on Conor McGregor's appearance at BKFC 41: "Definitely a gigantic moment for us"

Fernando Quiles - April 30, 2023
Chael Sonnen
BKFC

Chael Sonnen says Chad Mendes “out-brawled” Eddie Alvarez in BKFC 41 co-main event: “That has never happened”

Fernando Quiles - April 30, 2023

Chael Sonnen believes that Chad Mendes “out-brawled” Eddie Alvarez despite suffering a split decision loss at BKFC 41. Mendes and Alvarez had a five-round barn burner inside the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado. As mentioned, […]

Luke Rockhold Mike Perry
BKFC

Luke Rockhold issues statement after suffering broken teeth in BKFC 41 loss against Mike Perry (Video)

Fernando Quiles - April 30, 2023

Luke Rockhold was quick to speak out following his TKO loss to Mike Perry at BKFC 41. Rockhold made his bare knuckle boxing debut against Perry. In the second round, Rockhold felt something was off […]

Luke Rockhold, Mike Perry, BKFC 41
Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold suffered multiple cracked teeth in loss to Mike Perry at BKFC 41 (Photo)

Christopher Taylor - April 29, 2023

Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold suffered multiple cracked teeth in tonight’s loss to Mike Perry at BKFC 41. Perry (14-8 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) and Rockhold (16-6 MMA, 0-1 BKFC) squared off in tonight’s event headliner […]

Conor McGregor, Mike Perry, BKFC, BKFC 41, UFC
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor squares off with Mike Perry after BKFC 41 main event (Video)

Christopher Taylor - April 29, 2023

Former UFC champ-champ Conor McGregor squared off with Mike Perry following the conclusion of tonight’s BKFC 41 main event. Perry (14-8 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) took on former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold (16-6 MMA, 0-1 […]