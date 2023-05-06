Gamebred Bare Knuckle MMA Results: Roy Nelson KO’s Dillon Cleckler (Video)

Tonight’s Gamebred Bare Knuckle MMA event is headlined by a heavyweight contest featuring Roy Nelson taking on Dillon Cleckler.

The fight card, which takes place in Fort Lauderdale, will mark the first sanctioned Bare Knuckle Boxing event in Florda state history.

Roy Nelson (23-19 MMA) will be returning to combat sports action for the first time since August of 2020, where he suffered a unanimous decision setback to Valentin Moldavsky under the Bellator banner. The 46-year-old former TUF 10 winner will be looking to earn his first victory since 2017, when he defeated Javy Ayala at Bellator 183.

Meanwhile, Dillon Cleckler (11-1 combat sports) most recently competed at last month’s Gamebred Boxing 4 event in Milwaukee, where he earned a first-round knockout victory over Josh Burns (see that here). That win was preceded by a TKO loss to Arnold Adams under the BKFC banner.

Round one begins and Roy Nelson attempts a couple of jabs. Cleckler returns fire with a heavy low kick. ‘Big Country’ shoots for a takedown but Dillon Cleckler is able to defend. He circles out and gets back to range. Both men attempt combinations that miss. Cleckler with a nice right hand. Roy looks to setup his jab but eats a big counter right from the younger fighter. Cleckler with a hard low kick. Nelson goes to the body and then lands a right upstairs. Dillon Cleckler responds with a big combination. He follows that up with a hard right up the middle. Nelson lands a nice left hook. He comes forward and lands an uppercut. A big counter right from Cleckler. These big boys are swinging now. Huge right hands from both men. Roy Nelson lands another. Another big right and Cleckler is down. This one is all over! WOW!

Roy Nelson with the KO! 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/CkepiAeS4C — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) May 6, 2023

Official Gamebred Bare Knuckle MMA Results: Roy Nelson def. Dillon Cleckler via KO in Round 1

