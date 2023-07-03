Aljamain Sterling unloads on “entitled brat” Sean O’Malley ahead of UFC 292 title defense

By Cole Shelton - July 3, 2023

Aljamain Sterling has taken aim at Sean O’Malley.

Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley

Sterling is set to defend his bantamweight title in the main event of UFC 292 against O’Malley. It’s a highly-anticipated bout as it marks Suga’s first chance to become a UFC champ, this after receiving a strong push from the promotion. O’Malley has also been vocal in saying he won’t just win but will finish Aljamain Sterling early to become the champ. He has also taken aim at ‘Funkmaster’ for complaining about the scrap taking place in August.

“He acts likes he calls the shots!” Sean O’Malley stated on the TimboSugarShow podcast. “I’m not listening to you, it’s not like I call the shots either. Dana said August, so I said August. It’s not like I told Dana ‘Hey, f*cking run it in August I’m the man, I run this s*it’. I said ‘Hey, Uncle Dana’ I didn’t call him ‘Daddy Dana’ like he says. I said ‘Uncle Dana, when you want me to beat up Aljo’, and it happened to be August.”

RELATED: Henry Cejudo out of return fight against Marlon Vera due to injury.

After trading verbal shots at one another, Aljamain Sterling took to social media to blast Sean O’Malley. The champ says he is excited to expose O’Malley and defend his belt with ease at UFC 292 on August 19.

“Interesting how all of the sudden @SugaSeanMMA has gone radio silent. I can’t wait to expose you for the entitled brat you are. No more handouts. Your time is up!,” Sterling tweeted.

The trash talk between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley has already been in full force which only adds to the hype of the event. Both men have been vocal in saying they will finish the other and Sterling remains confident he will leave the bantamweight division as the champion after this scrap, as he has said this will be his final fight at 135lbs.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Aljamain Sterling Sean O'Malley UFC

Manon Fiorot and Rose Namajunas.

Manon Fiorot questions Rose Namajunas' flyweight move: "In a few months, you can't prepare"

Josh Evanoff - July 3, 2023
Jim Miller and Matt Brown
Matt Brown

Jim Miller calls for UFC 300 fight with Matt Brown: "That'd be an awesome one"

Josh Evanoff - July 3, 2023

Lightweight contender Jim Miller would love to face Matt Brown at UFC 300 next year.

Sean O'Malley and Henry Cejudo
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley explains why he thinks Henry Cejudo will retire again after pulling out of Marlon Vera fight

Cole Shelton - July 3, 2023

Sean O’Malley doesn’t think Henry Cejudo will fight again.

Michael Bisping and Alexa Grasso
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping believes Alexa Grasso is a "better fighter" than Valentina Shevchenko

Cole Shelton - July 3, 2023

Michael Bisping has high praise for Alexa Grasso.

Sean Brady
UFC

Sean Brady shares gnarly photo of the infection that forced him out of UFC 290: “It was growing in my elbow”

Harry Kettle - July 3, 2023

UFC fighter Sean Brady has shown off a photo that highlights the infection that has forced him to withdraw from UFC 290.

Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker credits manager for keeping him from doing “more dumb sh*t” ahead of UFC 290: “I probably would have rushed things”

Harry Kettle - July 3, 2023
Conor McGregor
UFC

Report | Miami Heat axe deal to have Conor McGregor’s Tidl Sports patch on their jerseys: “It’s a reminder of the 24 hours of hell the organization went through”

Harry Kettle - July 3, 2023

The Miami Heat have reportedly axed a deal that would’ve seen Conor McGregor’s Tidl Sports brand sponsor the team next season.

Tim Sylvia, Dana White
Tim Sylvia

Tim Sylvia reveals the UFC offered him a contract to fight Daniel Cormier but Dana White nixed the deal: “They were sh**ty bosses”

Harry Kettle - July 3, 2023

UFC heavyweight Tim Sylvia has revealed that the UFC once offered him a contract to fight Daniel Cormier in the promotion.

Michael Morales
UFC

Michael Morales explains why he's not completely satisfied with UFC Vegas 76 win over Max Griffin

Fernando Quiles - July 2, 2023

Michael Morales emerged victorious over Max Griffin at UFC Vegas 76, but he’s not overjoyed with how things played out.

Elon Musk
UFC

Elon Musk says there’s “some chance” his fight against Mark Zuckerberg could take place in a historic venue

Fernando Quiles - July 2, 2023

Elon Musk has revealed a potential venue for a showdown against fellow billionaire Mark Zuckerberg.