Aljamain Sterling unloads on “entitled brat” Sean O’Malley ahead of UFC 292 title defense

Aljamain Sterling has taken aim at Sean O’Malley.

Sterling is set to defend his bantamweight title in the main event of UFC 292 against O’Malley. It’s a highly-anticipated bout as it marks Suga’s first chance to become a UFC champ, this after receiving a strong push from the promotion. O’Malley has also been vocal in saying he won’t just win but will finish Aljamain Sterling early to become the champ. He has also taken aim at ‘Funkmaster’ for complaining about the scrap taking place in August.

“He acts likes he calls the shots!” Sean O’Malley stated on the TimboSugarShow podcast. “I’m not listening to you, it’s not like I call the shots either. Dana said August, so I said August. It’s not like I told Dana ‘Hey, f*cking run it in August I’m the man, I run this s*it’. I said ‘Hey, Uncle Dana’ I didn’t call him ‘Daddy Dana’ like he says. I said ‘Uncle Dana, when you want me to beat up Aljo’, and it happened to be August.”

After trading verbal shots at one another, Aljamain Sterling took to social media to blast Sean O’Malley. The champ says he is excited to expose O’Malley and defend his belt with ease at UFC 292 on August 19.

“Interesting how all of the sudden @SugaSeanMMA has gone radio silent. I can’t wait to expose you for the entitled brat you are. No more handouts. Your time is up!,” Sterling tweeted.

The trash talk between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley has already been in full force which only adds to the hype of the event. Both men have been vocal in saying they will finish the other and Sterling remains confident he will leave the bantamweight division as the champion after this scrap, as he has said this will be his final fight at 135lbs.