Julianna Pena becomes latest to slam Ronda Rousey for lack of accountability: “Blaming everybody else”

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena has taken aim at Ronda Rousey.

‘Rowdy’ has been busy promoting her recently released memoir for most of this year. The book titled ‘Our Fight’ details Ronda Rousey’s UFC exit, as well as her years in the WWE. However, many haven’t been happy with what the former champion said in her book, as well as on her press tour.

Names such as Jimmy Smith, Holly Holm, and more have taken issue with Ronda Rousey’s recent comments. ‘Rowdy’ stated that she largely lost to ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ due to health issues, and has also slammed the media heavily since the start of this year. Now, Julianna Pena is the latest to respond to Rousey.

Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani earlier this month, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ discussed her return. As of now, Julianna Pena is expected to face UFC women’s bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington later this year. ‘Rocky’ famously claimed the vacant title with a victory over Mayra Bueno Silva earlier this year.

RELATED: JULIANNA PENA SLAMS CRITICS WHO BELIEVE SHE SHOULDN’T GET A UFC TITLE SHOT: “I’VE DONE IT ALL!”

Former UFC champion Julianna Pena becomes the latest to slam Ronda Rousey

Julianna Pena has been steadfast in her plan to call out Amanda Nunes with a victory. However, she would also love to welcome Ronda Rousey back to the octagon as well. Speaking on The MMA Hour, Pena took aim at ‘Rowdy’, and the end of her fighting career.

“I will say, definitely, weight of the world on her shoulders, I’m sure, but it comes with the territory,” Julianna Pena stated referring to Ronda Rousey. “I do have this saying that I always say to everybody, ‘It sounds like an excuse, it sounds like an excuse. That’s what we call an…’ and then they’ll finish the sentence for me and they’ll say, ‘an excuse.’ I’ll tell you straight-up, ‘That’s an excuse, but…’ It’s never for her to say, taking accountability, ‘It’s an excuse, but I didn’t get to evolve.’ It’s just more of like blaming everybody else without taking any accountability.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

She continued, “Especially if you lose, everybody loses. You get back up on the horse, you ride again, you fight another day. You’re not going to win every single fight. I think it was very poor taste for her to lose like that and then just be gone from the sport and never return. It just kind of shows her mentality.”

What do you make of these comments about former UFC champion Ronda Rousey? Do you agree with Julianna Pena?