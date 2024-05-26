Ronda Rousey explains heartbreak after losing UFC title to Holly Holm
UFC legend Ronda Rousey has explained the heartbreak she experienced after losing her bantamweight title to Holly Holm.
As we all know, Ronda Rousey is one of the biggest names in the history of women’s mixed martial arts – and perhaps the sport as a whole. She did some incredible things during her time on top, dominating for the majority of her time in the Octagon.
In November 2015, however, her reign came to an end. She was knocked out cold by Holly Holm, losing her bantamweight crown in the process.
RELATED: Holly Holm responds after Ronda Rousey claims she was concussed before their title fight: “She wasn’t better than me”
In a recent Q&A, Rousey opened up on how that impacted her.
Ronda Rousey explains why she was so crushed after Holly Holm loss: ‘I cared about that title more than anybody ever has’ https://t.co/kGfRrUr0Dd
— MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) May 25, 2024
Rousey’s disappointment
“I cared about that title more than anybody ever has,” Rousey said at a Q&A during her recent book tour. “It hurt me more than anybody that’s ever been hurt by losing it. That’s why I was able to defend so much for so long.”
“It’s hard for a lot of people to understand, to have something mean that much to you,” Rousey said. “It’s like, ‘Why are you so upset? It’s just a fight.’ Well, it’s just somebody else’s fight to you, but I think one thing that’s really important if you’re going to be a fighter at an extremely high level, or an athlete, or someone who runs a business, or anything like that, you have to be willing to get your heart broken in order to put every fiber of your being into something.
“You’re going to know whether everything you have is good enough. I think that a lot of people have this tendency to preserve themselves and not put everything out there, and when it doesn’t work out, you’re like, ‘Well, it wasn’t everything I had, I could have done it if I gave it everything I had.’”
Quotes via MMA Fighting
Would you want to see Ronda Rousey compete again in the future? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Holly Holm Ronda Rousey UFC