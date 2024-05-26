Ronda Rousey explains heartbreak after losing UFC title to Holly Holm

By Harry Kettle - May 26, 2024

UFC legend Ronda Rousey has explained the heartbreak she experienced after losing her bantamweight title to Holly Holm.

As we all know, Ronda Rousey is one of the biggest names in the history of women’s mixed martial arts – and perhaps the sport as a whole. She did some incredible things during her time on top, dominating for the majority of her time in the Octagon.

In November 2015, however, her reign came to an end. She was knocked out cold by Holly Holm, losing her bantamweight crown in the process.

RELATED: Holly Holm responds after Ronda Rousey claims she was concussed before their title fight: “She wasn’t better than me”

In a recent Q&A, Rousey opened up on how that impacted her.

Rousey’s disappointment

“I cared about that title more than anybody ever has,” Rousey said at a Q&A during her recent book tour. “It hurt me more than anybody that’s ever been hurt by losing it. That’s why I was able to defend so much for so long.”

“It’s hard for a lot of people to understand, to have something mean that much to you,” Rousey said. “It’s like, ‘Why are you so upset? It’s just a fight.’ Well, it’s just somebody else’s fight to you, but I think one thing that’s really important if you’re going to be a fighter at an extremely high level, or an athlete, or someone who runs a business, or anything like that, you have to be willing to get your heart broken in order to put every fiber of your being into something.

“You’re going to know whether everything you have is good enough. I think that a lot of people have this tendency to preserve themselves and not put everything out there, and when it doesn’t work out, you’re like, ‘Well, it wasn’t everything I had, I could have done it if I gave it everything I had.’”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Would you want to see Ronda Rousey compete again in the future? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Holly Holm Ronda Rousey UFC

Related

Conor McGregor

Dricus du Plessis explains why fighters need to "thank" Conor McGregor

Harry Kettle - May 25, 2024
Cub Swanson
Joaquin Buckley

Cub Swanson takes issues with Joaquin Buckley claiming he would KO a prime GSP, ‘New Mansa’ responds

Harry Kettle - May 25, 2024

UFC veteran Cub Swanson has taken issue with Joaquin Buckley claiming that he would knock out a prime Georges St-Pierre.

Sean Strickland, Paulo Costa
Paulo Costa

Sean Strickland's coach reveals biggest focus for Paulo Costa clash: 'He's a menace...'

Curtis Calhoun - May 24, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland’s head coach thinks Paulo Costa presents one unique problem for them to consider at UFC 302.

Joaquin Buckley, Georges St-Pierre
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley makes bold claim for fantasy matchup with Georges St-Pierre: 'I'd knockout the GOAT'

Curtis Calhoun - May 24, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley thinks he’d sleep the legendary Georges St-Pierre inside the Octagon.

Tom Aspinall, Dana White
UFC

Tom Aspinall reveals he tried to get UFC 304 start times changed in recent meeting with UFC brass

Curtis Calhoun - May 24, 2024

Interim UFC heavyweight titleholder Tom Aspinall tried to get the UFC 304 start times switched to benefit the UK fans and fighters.

Ian Machado Garry

Ian Machado Garry makes big promise after UFC 303 announcement: 'About to snake charm a snake charmer'

Curtis Calhoun - May 24, 2024
Conor McGregor, Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor reveals prediction for Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier: "He'll knock him out"

Josh Evanoff - May 24, 2024

Conor McGregor believes Dustin Poirier will defeat Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 next month.

Dana White
Dana White

Dana White makes two huge announcements for UFC 303, including Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page

Cole Shelton - May 24, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has made two huge announcements for UFC 303 on June 29.

Michael Bisping, Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall feels UFC 304 interim title fight against Curtis Blaydes is no-win situation: "He's not that popular"

Fernando Quiles - May 24, 2024

Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall admits he doesn’t feel there is much upside to fighting Curtis Blaydes.

Ben Askren, Paige VanZant
Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant attempts to clarify the “not a fighter” comments she made about Ben Askren: “Sorry if I hurt his feelings”

Harry Kettle - May 24, 2024

Paige VanZant has attempted to clarify her recent remarks regarding former ONE and UFC fighter Ben Askren.