Joanna Jedrzejczyk approves of Ronda Rousey fighting for the UFC bantamweight title in rumored return: “It’s her belt”

By Susan Cox - July 11, 2023

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is approving of Ronda Rousey fighting for the UFC bantamweight title.

Ronda Rousey Joanna jedrzejczyk

The former strawweight queen, Joanna Jedrejczyk, is quite okay with Ronda Rousey returning to the Octagon for a bantamweight title fight.

Ronda Rousey (12-2 MMA) retired from the UFC back in 2018 after consecutive losses to Holly Holm (15-6 MMA) in November of 2015 and Amanda Nunes (23-5 MMA) in December of 2016. Prior to those losses, ‘Rowdy’ had been undefeated in the cage.

It was just last month that two-division titleholder Amanda Nunes announced her retirement from MMA following a unanimous decision victory over Irene Aldana (14-7 MMA) at UFC 289.

Following Nunes retirement announcement, speculation has run rampant that Ronda Rousey will return to MMA to compete for the vacant women’s bantamweight title.

Should Rousey return, it would be after a 7 year hiatus, and many believe her return should not enable her to pass go directly into a title fight.

Joanna Jedrejczyk disagrees and believes the bantamweight title still belongs to the now 36-year-old Ronda Rousey.

Jedrejczyk, speaking to ‘The Schmo’ had this to say about the possible return of Rousey:

“She can fight for the vacant title. It’s her belt.”

When asked who Rousey’s opponent should be, Joanna advised:

“It can be Julianna or Raquel. Raquel deserves a title shot. She has a few win streaks so, yeah.”

Julianna Pena (11-5 MMA) last fought and was defeated by Amanda Nunes at UFC 277 in July of last year. The 33 year old was slated to get in the Octagon with Nunes for a trilogy fight at UFC 289 but had to drop out due to injury (broken ribs), with Aldana taking her place.

Raquel Pennington (15-8 MMA) is on a 5 fight winning streak, her latest victory coming via way of split decision against Ketlen Vieira (13-3 MMA) in January of this year.

Do you agree with Joanna Jedrejczyk that should Ronda Rousey want to return to MMA, she is deserving of a shot at the title? Should ‘Rowdy’ return, would you like to see her face ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ or ‘Rocky’?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

