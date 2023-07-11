Miesha Tate believes there’s a new lease on life for the UFC women’s bantamweight division following the retirement of Amanda Nunes.

Last month, Amanda Nunes retired from mixed martial arts. She did so as a two-weight UFC champion, going out on top – something very few fighters are able to do. In doing so, she vacated both belts, including the bantamweight strap – a championship she had to win back from Julianna Pena.

Miesha Tate, meanwhile, is currently in her second UFC run. Her first saw her also hold the belt, before being the one to lose it to Nunes in the main event of UFC 200.

RELATED: UFC PRESIDENT DANA WHITE REACTS TO AMANDA NUNES’ RETIREMENT ANNOUNCEMENT: “I’M NOT SHOCKED”

The veteran is hoping to make another run at the belt. As she alluded to in a recent interview, she’s pretty happy that ‘The Lioness’ won’t be standing in her way.

“They’re absolutely right [there’s a new lease on life at Bantamweight],” Tate said.