Miesha Tate says there is a new lease on life for UFC bantamweights following Amanda Nunes’ retirement: “There’s no way any of us were beating her”

By Harry Kettle - July 11, 2023

Miesha Tate believes there’s a new lease on life for the UFC women’s bantamweight division following the retirement of Amanda Nunes.

Miesha Tate, Amanda Nunes

Last month, Amanda Nunes retired from mixed martial arts. She did so as a two-weight UFC champion, going out on top – something very few fighters are able to do. In doing so, she vacated both belts, including the bantamweight strap – a championship she had to win back from Julianna Pena.

Miesha Tate, meanwhile, is currently in her second UFC run. Her first saw her also hold the belt, before being the one to lose it to Nunes in the main event of UFC 200.

RELATED: UFC PRESIDENT DANA WHITE REACTS TO AMANDA NUNES’ RETIREMENT ANNOUNCEMENT: “I’M NOT SHOCKED”

The veteran is hoping to make another run at the belt. As she alluded to in a recent interview, she’s pretty happy that ‘The Lioness’ won’t be standing in her way.

“They’re absolutely right [there’s a new lease on life at Bantamweight],” Tate said.

Tate gets honest

“Absolutely. There’s no way any of us were beating her. So, thank god because now the division is wide open and I believe I’m one fight away. I know that probably sounds wild to some people. Like, ‘Wait a minute,’ but if you think about since my return, I had a really dominant finish win and then I had a very close decision loss to a top 5 girl in Ketlen Vieira. So, although I haven’t been super active I still think with a bang of a comeback at 125 against a top-quality opponent, at least my name could be dropped in the bucket. Not saying that I would be picked for sure. But I’d like to at least be talked about in being in contention.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

What’s next for Miesha Tate and Amanda Nunes? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

