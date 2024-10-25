Superlek to defend ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title versus Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 

After a busy 2024, two-division ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 looks to keep his momentum rolling when he returns in January 2025.

“The Kicking Machine” defends his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title against #2-ranked contender Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 on Friday, January 24, at Bangkok, Thailand’s Impact Arena.

Ever since he lost to Ilias Ennahachi in 2021, Superlek has destroyed nearly every one of his opponents. The Thai has gone on an 11-fight winning streak across ONE’s kickboxing and Muay Thai divisions.

He outstruck ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a legendary clash at ONE Friday Fights 34 as well as Japanese sensation Takeru Segawa in classic bout at ONE 165.

Superlek’s streak reached new heights this past September at ONE 168: Denver when he knocked out former two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty in just 49 seconds. And undoubtedly, he’ll look to add another Brit to his resume next year.