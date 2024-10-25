Superlek to defend ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title versus Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 25, 2024

After a busy 2024, two-division ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 looks to keep his momentum rolling when he returns in January 2025.  

Superlek Kiatmoo9

“The Kicking Machine” defends his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title against #2-ranked contender Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 on Friday, January 24, at Bangkok, Thailand’s Impact Arena. 

Ever since he lost to Ilias Ennahachi in 2021, Superlek has destroyed nearly every one of his opponents. The Thai has gone on an 11-fight winning streak across ONE’s kickboxing and Muay Thai divisions.  

He outstruck ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a legendary clash at ONE Friday Fights 34 as well as Japanese sensation Takeru Segawa in classic bout at ONE 165. 

Superlek’s streak reached new heights this past September at ONE 168: Denver when he knocked out former two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty in just 49 seconds. And undoubtedly, he’ll look to add another Brit to his resume next year.  

Nico Carrillo seeks fifth straight knockout win against Superlek at ONE 170

Wherever Nico Carrillo has ventured, destruction has followed. 

“King of the North” has amassed four straight knockouts in ONE so far, destroying Ferkan Karabag, Muangthai PK Saenchai, and former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama. 

Carrillo then notched his fourth knockout over former ONE World Title challenger Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 23 to cement his status as Superlek’s first defense. 

The 26-year-old has quickly risen up the ranks since his arrival in April 2023, with each and every fight being unmissable. Undoubtedly, stopping the pound-for-pound greatest in Superlek would be a monumental milestone for the Scottish terror.  

But Superlek has been in a league of his own in recent times, also racking up a multitude of finishes. So when the pair throw down at ONE 170, fans should stay rooted to their seat for its entirety. 

