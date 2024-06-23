Robert Whittaker wants to run it back with Dricus Du Plessis following UFC Saudi Arabia: “Since that fight, I’ve only improved”

Robert Whittaker likes his chances in a potential rematch with the current UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis. Whittaker might get that opportunity as soon this August. While du Plessis is set to put his 185-pound gold at stake against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305, Whittaker made a strong case to serve as a backup fighter in case something goes awry. “The Reaper” handed Ikram Aliskerov his first loss under the UFC banner with a first-round knockout. “Bobby Knuckles” has won back-to-back bouts since suffering a second-round TKO loss at the hands of du Plessis last year. Whittaker is hoping to prove that it was the result of an off night. RELATED: KHAMZAT CHIMAEV REACTS TO ROBERT WHITTAKER’S KO WIN OVER IKRAM ALISKEROV AT UFC SAUDI ARABIA: “WE ARE NOT DONE!”

Robert Whittaker Sees Change of Fortune in Rematch with Dricus du Plessis

Speaking to reporters during the UFC Saudi Arabia post-fight press conference, Robert Whittaker expressed his belief that he’d put on a far better showing if he gets to share the Octagon with Dricus du Plessis again (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I’d like to think that (a rematch would go differently),” Whittaker said. “Look at the paperwork. Since that fight, I’ve only improved. I’ve only gotten better. I’m not saying that if I was on, I would’ve beaten him. I’m not going to take that away from him. He turned up on the night and beat me fair and square and now he’s the world champion because of it. He’s a good fighter. He’s good at what he does. But I know I can do better. Will I beat him? Maybe he gets his hand raised again, but I know I can do better and I know I didn’t put my best foot forward in that fight and I want to run it back because of that.”

The question remains, when will Whittaker get that opportunity? The former UFC middleweight champion said that while he’s down to fight in Perth if he’s needed, it would only be if he’s guaranteed the headlining spot for UFC gold.