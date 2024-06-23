Khamzat Chimaev reacts to Robert Whittaker’s KO win over Ikram Aliskerov at UFC Saudi Arabia: “We are not done!”

By Chris Taylor - June 22, 2024

Khamzat Chimaev sent Robert Whittaker a message following his first-round KO victory over Ikram Aliskerov at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker

Chimaev (13-0 MMA) and Whittaker (27-7 MMA) were originally slated to collided in today’s UFC Fight Night main event at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

Unfortunately for fight fans, ‘Borz’ had to withdraw from the match-up due to an undisclosed illness requiring hospitalization.

With that, the UFC replaced Khamzat Chimaev with Ikram Aliskerov (15-2 MMA) who took the fight with Robert Whittaker on just one week’s notice.

Today’s ‘Whittaker vs. Aliskerov’ matchup proved to be a one-sided affair. ‘The Reaper’ was able to hurt Ikram Aliskerov early and never took his foot off the gas. After landing a hard high kick, Whittaker connected with a beautiful uppercut that sat the Russian down. A few follow up shots was all the referee needed to see to step in and wave off the bout (see that here).

Shortly following Robert Whittaker’s emphatic win, Khamzat Chimaev took to ‘X‘ and delivered ‘The Reaper’ the following message:

“Congratulations @robwhittakermma we are not done! I wish you a speedy recovery @ikram_aliskerov, keep your head up my brother ☝🏼🤝”

Khamzat Chimaev has had a rough go of it as of late, battling Covid, now intestinal issues, but according to his management he will indeed make his return to the Octagon when he is healthy enough to do so. The 30-year-old last fought and defeated Kamaru Usman (20-4 MMA) in October of 2023 at UFC 294.

As for Robert Whittaker, the former middleweight kingpin is now on a two-fight winning streak, having defeated Paulo Costa by unanimous decision this past February at UFC 298.

Would you like to see the UFC rebook the ‘Chimaev vs. Whittaker’ matchup? Or would you prefer something different for ‘The Reaper’ following today’s ‘POTN‘ earning win?

