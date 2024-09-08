Robert Whittaker spars with boxing champion Jai Opetaia: “He’s one of the best in the world”

Robert Whittaker Heaps Praise on Jai Opetaia Following Spar

During an interview with Sporting News, Robert Whittaker discussed what it was like to share the boxing ring with Jai Opetaia.

“He’s one of the best in the world, easily,” Whittaker said.

“I’m privileged to be able to spar him just because of how much I can gain out of it.

“No one in my division in the UFC has better pure boxing striking than he does.

“To be able to work with him, I can see things that he’s taking advantage of, he exposes all my weaknesses and I get to sharpen and hone my reflexes and eyes and timing.

“I’m coming into his playground. I’m boxing a world champion in a boxing ring, it would be arrogant of me to just think I’m going to come in here and walk over him.”

Whittaker is hoping to return to UFC middleweight title contention. If he can get past “Borz,” then Whittaker would make a strong case for another championship opportunity, as he would extend his winning streak to three.

“The Reaper” knows what it takes to reach the top of the middleweight mountain as a former UFC titleholder. As a 185-pounder, Whittaker has only suffered defeat to Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis thus far.