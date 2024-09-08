Natalia Silva sets sight on gold following UFC Vegas 97 win over Jessica Andrade: “I will be ready”

Natalia Silva Wants to Fight for UFC Gold

During a chat with reporters following her UFC Vegas 97 victory, Natalia Silva made it clear that her ultimate goal is to reach the pinnacle of the women’s flyweight division. She believes her opportunity will come in due time and she will be ready (via MMAJunkie.com).

“If the UFC comes to me and says, ‘Do you want? Are you ready to fight for a belt at the end of the year?’ I will be ready,” Silva said. “I trained to be a champion. I came here to be a champion. If you give me the opportunity to get that belt, just send that belt over.”

Silva has beaten the likes of Viviane Araújo, Andrea Lee, and now Andrade. Going into her bout with Andrade, Silva was the number eighth-ranked UFC women’s flyweight, while Andrade had the number six position.

Silva is set to be closer to a top five spot on the official rankings than ever before. For now, she will wait to see how things play out at the top of the 125-pound division. Titleholder Alexa Grasso is scheduled to put her gold on the line against Valentina Shevchenko in a trilogy fight at UFC 306 inside the Sphere in Las Vegas on September 14th.