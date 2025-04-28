Dana White provides positive update on potential Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall fight

By Harry Kettle - April 28, 2025

UFC president Dana White has provided an update on the possibility of a fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, UFC, MMA

For the longest time now, fans have been demanding answers when it comes to Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall. Both men hold gold in the heavyweight division, and we’ve all been waiting to see whether or not the promotion would actually be able to get this fight made. Ever since this saga began, it’s been clear to see that if there has been one hold-up in this process, it’s been Jon.

RELATED: Tom Aspinall’s dad unleashes another rant amid wait for Jon Jones

Jones has made it crystal clear on several occasions that he isn’t overly interested in squaring off with Tom Aspinall. Alas, given his tendency to be quite inactive, he’s playing a pretty dangerous game. If the UFC can’t get this over the finish line in the next few months, there’s a very real chance that we see Jon get stripped – which wouldn’t be the first time.

Now, however, it does seem as if we have a shred of hope about what’s next. That’s because Dana White had the following to say on the matter after UFC Kansas City last weekend.

White provides update on Jones vs Aspinall

“I’m still super confident (it happens),” White said. “I’ve said it many times that that’s the fight we want to make this year.”

“Everything you hear is bullsh*t until we say it,” White said.

“I’ve said since Day 1 that this would be the biggest heavyweight fight in the history of the company and the history of the sport,” White said. “This will be a big one.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you believe we will see Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall at some point this year? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Ian Machado Garry Islam Makhachev

Ian Machado Garry reveals path to Islam Makhachev super fight for UFC gold

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 27, 2025
Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall's dad unleashes another rant amid wait for Jon Jones

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 27, 2025

Tom Aspinall’s father continues to show frustration over the wait for Jon Jones.

UFC Apex
Matt Brown

UFC legend remains shocked that former WWE superstar was allowed to fight inside the Octagon

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 27, 2025

One former UFC veteran remains surprised that a WWE superstar was allowed to compete inside the Octagon.

Ian Machado Garry punches Carlos Prates
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry reflects on late scare against Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 27, 2025

Ian Machado Garry shared what was going through his mind when Carlos Prates attempted to rally in their UFC Kansas City headliner.

Joaquin Buckley and Ian Machado Garry
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley shares scathing reaction to Ian Machado Garry's UFC Kansas City win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 27, 2025

Joaquin Buckley has given his reaction to Ian Machado Garry’s UFC Kansas City performance.

Dana White UFC press conference

Dana White reveals stance on UFC stadium shows after attending 'WrestleMania 41'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 27, 2025
UFC Mexico Octagon
UFC

Retired UFC fighter reveals why he flipped off fan after career ends in bloody TKO loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 27, 2025

Anthony Smith has explained his issue with one fan following his retirement fight at UFC Kansas City.

Carlos Prates
UFC

Carlos Prates releases humble statement following UFC Kansas City defeat

Harry Kettle - April 27, 2025

UFC star Carlos Prates has released a short statement in the wake of his defeat to Ian Machado Garry at UFC Kansas City.

Ian Machado Garry, Carlos Prates
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates share backstage moment after UFC Kansas City

Harry Kettle - April 27, 2025

Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates shared a nice moment backstage after their war at UFC Kansas City last night.

Randy Brown, UFC Kansas City, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Kansas City Bonus Report: Randy Brown one of four POTN winners

Chris Taylor - April 26, 2025

The Octagon returned to Missouri for tonight’s UFC Kansas City event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.