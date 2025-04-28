Dana White provides positive update on potential Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall fight

UFC president Dana White has provided an update on the possibility of a fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

For the longest time now, fans have been demanding answers when it comes to Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall. Both men hold gold in the heavyweight division, and we’ve all been waiting to see whether or not the promotion would actually be able to get this fight made. Ever since this saga began, it’s been clear to see that if there has been one hold-up in this process, it’s been Jon.

RELATED: Tom Aspinall’s dad unleashes another rant amid wait for Jon Jones

Jones has made it crystal clear on several occasions that he isn’t overly interested in squaring off with Tom Aspinall. Alas, given his tendency to be quite inactive, he’s playing a pretty dangerous game. If the UFC can’t get this over the finish line in the next few months, there’s a very real chance that we see Jon get stripped – which wouldn’t be the first time.

Now, however, it does seem as if we have a shred of hope about what’s next. That’s because Dana White had the following to say on the matter after UFC Kansas City last weekend.