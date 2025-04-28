Jiri Prochazka gets called out by UFC Kansas City winner Zhang Mingyang

By Harry Kettle - April 28, 2025

UFC star Jiri Prochazka has been called out by Zhang Mingyang, who picked up a nice win at UFC Kansas City last weekend.

Jiri Prochazka

When you talk about warriors in the world of mixed martial arts, Jiri Prochazka defines that term better than most. He believes in the pure art that comes with being part of this sport, and it’s a testament to how he’s been able to grow throughout the course of his career. Now, following on from a TKO win over Jamahal Hill, many have been left to wonder what’s next for the Czech sensation.

RELATED: Carlos Ulberg mulls over potential clash with Jiri Prochazka following UFC London win

In a division like light heavyweight, it may not take long for him to get back into a position of relevance within the title conversation. Prochazka is exciting, he’s dynamic, and he’s incredibly marketable. So, why not put him up against someone else who is fun and also on the rise at 205 pounds?

After defeating Anthony Smith in his retirement fight on Saturday night, Zhang called out Prochazka for his next fight.

Zhang wants Prochazka fight

“Next fight, I want Jiri Prochazka,” Minyang told Full Send MMA following his fight.

“I watched your fight in Singapore, and you won your battle in that fight,” Minyang said of Prochazka’s five-round ‘Fight of the Year’ against Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 through a translator.

“I like your style. I respect your warrior spirit.

“Although you are not the champion anymore, I would like to fight you, to test myself,” Minyang added.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Are you interested in seeing this contest? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

