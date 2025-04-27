Ian Machado Garry reveals path to Islam Makhachev super fight for UFC gold

Garry vs. Makhachev?

Chatting with reporters during the UFC Kansas City post-fight press conference, Ian Machado Garry laid out a roadmap to a potential clash with Islam Makhachev (h/t MMAMania).

“There’s a certain pound-for-pound No. 1 who wants to come up, and his name is Islam Makhachev,” Garry said. “I have nothing but love and respect for that man and his style, and it’d be an honor to share the octagon with him. I would love to go out there and prove against him in my first title defense that I’m the P4P No. 1.”

“I beat him, I take that status. I win my first title defense, and then Shavkat [Rakhmonov] gets the rematch. And I’m gonna go out there, and I am going to dismantle that man and prove that he never won that fight. And that’s my next three fight plan. That’s how I see it going, and I don’t want it any other way.”

Many are wondering what will ultimately happen with Makhachev’s next fight. White has not committed to booking the lightweight champion against Ilia Topuria, who recently vacated the UFC Featherweight Championship. This has led fans to wonder if Topuria will have to fight someone like Charles Oliveira before colliding with Makhachev.

