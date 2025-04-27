Ian Machado Garry reveals path to Islam Makhachev super fight for UFC gold

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 27, 2025

Ian Machado Garry believes there’s a path to facing the No. 1 pound-for-pound UFC fighter Islam Makhachev.

Ian Machado Garry Islam Makhachev

At the moment, Garry is the No. 7-ranked welterweight, while Makhachev holds the UFC Lightweight Championship. Makhachev has made it clear that his ultimate goal is to win the UFC welterweight gold to become a two-division champion. One holdup is that his teammate Belal Muhammad is the reigning 170-pound titleholder.

Garry earned himself a backup slot for the UFC 315 main event between Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena. He achieved this by defeating Carlos Prates in the main event of UFC Kansas City this past Saturday.

RELATED: IAN MACHADO GARRY REFLECTS ON LATE SCARE AGAINST CARLOS PRATES AT UFC KANSAS CITY

Garry vs. Makhachev?

Chatting with reporters during the UFC Kansas City post-fight press conference, Ian Machado Garry laid out a roadmap to a potential clash with Islam Makhachev (h/t MMAMania).

“There’s a certain pound-for-pound No. 1 who wants to come up, and his name is Islam Makhachev,” Garry said. “I have nothing but love and respect for that man and his style, and it’d be an honor to share the octagon with him. I would love to go out there and prove against him in my first title defense that I’m the P4P No. 1.”

“I beat him, I take that status. I win my first title defense, and then Shavkat [Rakhmonov] gets the rematch. And I’m gonna go out there, and I am going to dismantle that man and prove that he never won that fight. And that’s my next three fight plan. That’s how I see it going, and I don’t want it any other way.”

Many are wondering what will ultimately happen with Makhachev’s next fight. White has not committed to booking the lightweight champion against Ilia Topuria, who recently vacated the UFC Featherweight Championship. This has led fans to wonder if Topuria will have to fight someone like Charles Oliveira before colliding with Makhachev.

Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on what’s next for Ian Machado Garry and Islam Makhachev.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ian Garry Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall's dad unleashes another rant amid wait for Jon Jones

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 27, 2025
UFC Apex
Matt Brown

UFC legend remains shocked that former WWE superstar was allowed to fight inside the Octagon

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 27, 2025

One former UFC veteran remains surprised that a WWE superstar was allowed to compete inside the Octagon.

Ian Machado Garry punches Carlos Prates
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry reflects on late scare against Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 27, 2025

Ian Machado Garry shared what was going through his mind when Carlos Prates attempted to rally in their UFC Kansas City headliner.

Joaquin Buckley and Ian Machado Garry
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley shares scathing reaction to Ian Machado Garry's UFC Kansas City win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 27, 2025

Joaquin Buckley has given his reaction to Ian Machado Garry’s UFC Kansas City performance.

Dana White UFC press conference
UFC

Dana White reveals stance on UFC stadium shows after attending 'WrestleMania 41'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 27, 2025

Despite enjoying his time at “WrestleMania 41,” don’t expect UFC CEO Dana White to run a stadium show again for the foreseeable future.

UFC Mexico Octagon

Retired UFC fighter reveals why he flipped off fan after career ends in bloody TKO loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 27, 2025
Carlos Prates
UFC

Carlos Prates releases humble statement following UFC Kansas City defeat

Harry Kettle - April 27, 2025

UFC star Carlos Prates has released a short statement in the wake of his defeat to Ian Machado Garry at UFC Kansas City.

Ian Machado Garry, Carlos Prates
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates share backstage moment after UFC Kansas City

Harry Kettle - April 27, 2025

Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates shared a nice moment backstage after their war at UFC Kansas City last night.

Randy Brown, UFC Kansas City, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Kansas City Bonus Report: Randy Brown one of four POTN winners

Chris Taylor - April 26, 2025

The Octagon returned to Missouri for tonight’s UFC Kansas City event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Ian Machado Garry Carlos Prates
Ian Garry

Pros react after Ian Machado Garry outpoints Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City

Chris Taylor - April 26, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Kansas City event was headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight bout between Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates.