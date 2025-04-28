Ian Machado Garry makes shocking prediction for Joaquin Buckley vs. Kamaru Usman at UFC Atlanta

Garry Claps Back at Buckley

Following his victory over Carlos Prates, Ian Machado Garry appeared on “The Ariel Helwani Show.” During his appearance, Garry responded to Buckley’s antics.

“It’s just desperation,” Garry said. “That’s all it is. It’s quite sad. He can’t generate enough talk about himself by doing the stuff he does. So, he tries to piggyback off other people. It’s okay, let him be him.”

Buckley has a significant fight booked against former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman at UFC Atlanta on June 14. Garry believes Buckley should keep his attention on “The Nigerian Nightmare.”

“He should focus on his fight, get his fight done and then we’ll see what the future holds.”

Still, Garry doesn’t believe the aging Usman will be able to relive his past glory against Buckley.

“I think he runs through Usman,” Garry admitted. “I don’t think he wins him, I think he demolishes him.”

Garry has secured a role as the backup option for the UFC 315 main event welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena. The bout is scheduled to take place on May 10. We’ll see if Garry’s services are needed for the UFC’s next pay-per-view event in Montreal.