Ian Machado Garry makes shocking prediction for Joaquin Buckley vs. Kamaru Usman at UFC Atlanta
Ian Machado Garry has fired back at Joaquin Buckley, but he also made a stunning prediction for his foe’s clash with Kamaru Usman.
Garry stepped up on short notice to take a main event slot against Carlos Prates this past Saturday at UFC Kansas City. While Prates was preparing for Geoff Neal, “The Future” entered the fray when Neal suffered an injury. Garry looked sharp for most of the fight, but he had to overcome a late scare to take the unanimous decision victory.
After the fight, Buckley ripped Garry for almost giving the fight to Prates near the end of the bout.
Garry Claps Back at Buckley
Following his victory over Carlos Prates, Ian Machado Garry appeared on “The Ariel Helwani Show.” During his appearance, Garry responded to Buckley’s antics.
“It’s just desperation,” Garry said. “That’s all it is. It’s quite sad. He can’t generate enough talk about himself by doing the stuff he does. So, he tries to piggyback off other people. It’s okay, let him be him.”
Buckley has a significant fight booked against former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman at UFC Atlanta on June 14. Garry believes Buckley should keep his attention on “The Nigerian Nightmare.”
“He should focus on his fight, get his fight done and then we’ll see what the future holds.”
Still, Garry doesn’t believe the aging Usman will be able to relive his past glory against Buckley.
“I think he runs through Usman,” Garry admitted. “I don’t think he wins him, I think he demolishes him.”
Garry has secured a role as the backup option for the UFC 315 main event welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena. The bout is scheduled to take place on May 10. We’ll see if Garry’s services are needed for the UFC’s next pay-per-view event in Montreal.
