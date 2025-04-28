Georges St-Pierre provides an update on a potential return to active competition

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has given his thoughts on the possibility of a return to active competition.

When you’re talking about the very best fighters in the history of mixed martial arts, Georges St-Pierre has to be located towards the top of that list. He achieved some truly incredible things throughout the course of his time in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and he went out in style after defeating Michael Bisping to become a two-weight world champion.

Of course, many have often asked whether or not he will return to the Octagon. St-Pierre himself has said that he’s been retired for quite some time now, and he certainly seems to be quite happy with the life that he’s built for himself outside of the cage. With that being said, this is a sport where you should never say never.

In a recent interview, St-Pierre spoke candidly about returning to any kind of competitive setting.