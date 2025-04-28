Georges St-Pierre provides an update on a potential return to active competition
UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has given his thoughts on the possibility of a return to active competition.
When you’re talking about the very best fighters in the history of mixed martial arts, Georges St-Pierre has to be located towards the top of that list. He achieved some truly incredible things throughout the course of his time in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and he went out in style after defeating Michael Bisping to become a two-weight world champion.
RELATED: Georges St-Pierre gives his thoughts on Tom Aspinall vs Jon Jones
Of course, many have often asked whether or not he will return to the Octagon. St-Pierre himself has said that he’s been retired for quite some time now, and he certainly seems to be quite happy with the life that he’s built for himself outside of the cage. With that being said, this is a sport where you should never say never.
In a recent interview, St-Pierre spoke candidly about returning to any kind of competitive setting.
St-Pierre’s view on a return to action
“I had shoulder surgery and am trying to get back to 100%. I would never fight again in mixed martial arts to prove I’m the strongest man-that’s over. But for a special event, maybe a charity, something fun like grappling where the risk of injury is minimized-I still like to compete, but for different reasons. I don’t close the door on that.”
“Now, I feel better than ever. Fighting is not who I am-it’s what I used to do. Of course, I made peace with it. I will probably never feel that rush of adrenaline again, but I find that competitive edge in other things-in the gym, sparring, training with young guys, and in business.”
Quotes via LowKickMMA
What’s your favorite memory of Georges St-Pierre’s career? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Georges St. Pierre UFC