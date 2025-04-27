Tom Aspinall’s dad unleashes another rant amid wait for Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall’s Father is Tired of Waiting

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Tom Aspinall and his father Andy discussed the holdup with his next fight. Andy didn’t mince words when discussing the situation (via Championship Rounds).

“It’s stupid. I have no idea the reason why the UFC don’t want Tom to fight anybody else other than Jon Jones.

‘Stay tuned.’ That’s the message they wanted Tom to give out to people… we’re in April now, still waiting for [Jon] to say ‘I’ll have a fight’ or ‘I’ll not have a fight’. I don’t really understand that. He’s a fighter who should be having fights.

Why’s [Jon] still sat around not giving an answer as to whether he’s gonna fight or not.”

This isn’t the first time Andy has spoken out about his son not already being booked for a fight. He recently referred to Jones as, “another bum in the shower” during an interview with JNMediaUK.

UFC CEO Dana White shut down a rumor started by Chael Sonnen claiming that Aspinall’s next fight will be against Ciryl Gane. The UFC boss remains optimistic about booking Jones vs. Aspinall this year.

Jones hasn’t fought since Nov. 2024 when he stopped Stipe Miocic in the third round. Aspinall was in attendance, but “Bones” did not mention him during his post-fight interview.