Michael Bisping reacts to Anthony Smith’s loss in retirement fight at UFC Kansas City

Michael Bisping has given his reaction to Anthony Smith's swan song. Smith entered the Octagon for the final time in the co-main event of UFC Kansas City. Zhang Mingyang was his dance partner, and the fight didn't make it out of the opening frame. Mingyang delivered some sharp elbows that split the top of Smith's head. He then rained down strikes on the ground before referee Jason Herzog stopped the fight. Smith leaves pro MMA competition on a loss, but Bisping believes "Lionheart" can hold his head high.

Michael Bisping on Anthony Smith’s Retirement

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping discussed Anthony Smith’s TKO loss to Zhang Mingyang. Bisping thinks it was simply time for the younger generation to take over.

“That’s the nature of the beast, man,” Bisping said. “You stick around long enough, you become chewed up, you get spat out and the next generation makes a name off you.”

With that said, Bisping doesn’t believe Smith has anything to be ashamed off. “The Count” heaped praise on Smith, and feels he has a bright future in broadcasting.

“Congrats to Anthony Smith on a great career,” Bisping said. “All the best in retirement. He’s going to have a great career as an analyst. He’s a tremendous talker, he’s an awesome person, great father and husband. He’s a solid guy, he’s won at life.”

Bisping and Smith have grown chummy over the years and were even co-hosts on the “Believe You Me” podcast. Eventually, Smith moved on to start his own podcast under Home of Fight. Smith denied rumors that there was a falling out with Bisping and said that it was always the plan for him to break off on his own.