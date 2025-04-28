UFC legend Matt Brown is still shocked that CM Punk fought for the promotion

By Harry Kettle - April 28, 2025

UFC legend Matt Brown has given his thoughts on the fact that WWE superstar CM Punk competed for the promotion.

CM Punk, Mickey Gall

These days, CM Punk is enjoying his second run with WWE. After ten years away from the company, he finally made his way back into the mix – and he hasn’t looked back since. He’s been on a great run of form with great match after great match, and many believe he’ll eventually be back in world title contention before too long.

Of course, during that decade away from WWE, he spent some time in the world of mixed martial arts. In what was a pretty shocking move to all involved, Punk wound up signing a contract to fight in the UFC. He wound up fighting twice, losing once via submission and once via decision.

A lot has been made of his time in the sport in the years since he competed. In a recent podcast, Matt Brown decided to with in on the matter.

Brown’s view on Punk

“The thing with the Punk thing, it wasn’t so much Punk,” Brown explained on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer. “A lot of people dream about fighting in the UFC. Just the fact that the UFC let it happen, it’s like what are you guys doing? This is unnecessary. It’s not the PR move they thought it was, at least in my opinion. Maybe I’m wrong. It did more for Mickey Gall than anybody else. I love Mickey. I’m good friends with Mickey so good for him. But I don’t think it did shit for the UFC.

“You’re not supposed to get in there because of your fame or your popularity. You’re supposed to be the baddest f*cking dude. As real as it gets, right?”

“The thing that sucked, too, I talked with Mickey about it later. Like bro, you must have been nervous as f*ck for that fight because you can’t lose to CM Punk,” Brown said. “Plus he was 1-0. It was his second fight in the UFC. Like walking out in the UFC in your second fight. Can you imagine that? That’s so f*cking much pressure.

“All the media, the attention, the hype and you’re fighting this dude that f*cking sucks. You’re the laughing stock if you get beat by this guy.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Do you agree? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

CM Punk Matt Brown UFC

