UFC legend Matt Brown is still shocked that CM Punk fought for the promotion

UFC legend Matt Brown has given his thoughts on the fact that WWE superstar CM Punk competed for the promotion.

These days, CM Punk is enjoying his second run with WWE. After ten years away from the company, he finally made his way back into the mix – and he hasn’t looked back since. He’s been on a great run of form with great match after great match, and many believe he’ll eventually be back in world title contention before too long.

Of course, during that decade away from WWE, he spent some time in the world of mixed martial arts. In what was a pretty shocking move to all involved, Punk wound up signing a contract to fight in the UFC. He wound up fighting twice, losing once via submission and once via decision.

A lot has been made of his time in the sport in the years since he competed. In a recent podcast, Matt Brown decided to with in on the matter.