Carlos Prates’ smoking may have hurt UFC Kansas City performance, says Josh Thomson

By Harry Kettle - April 28, 2025

MMA analyst Josh Thomson has given his thoughts on Carlos Prates’ smoking after his loss at UFC Kansas City.

Carlos Prates, UFC Kansas City, MMA

Last weekend, Carlos Prates fell short in his attempt to overcome the challenge of Ian Machado Garry. The two men went to war in the main event in Kansas City, with the Irishman coming away with the victory. However, he didn’t have things all his own way. In the fifth and final round, Prates was able to hurt Machado Garry pretty badly – to the point where it seemed as if he was close to getting him out of there.

RELATED: WATCH | UFC Kansas City headliner caught smoking cigarettes days before main event fight

Alas, that didn’t quite come to fruition, and now, Prates will have to go back to the drawing board. He’s still an exceptionally talented fighter but he has a few things he needs to iron out if he’s going to continue to compete with the truly elite fighters residing at 170 pounds.

In a recent podcast, the aforementioned Josh Thomson had a few thoughts on what went down with the Brazilian and his overall performance.

Thomson’s view on Prates’ smoking

“The lesson that I learned by watching Prates, you should probably stop smoking,” Thomson said on the Weighing In Podcast.

“You were so close…

“If you quit smoking, you’d have a little bit more output.

“There’s different ways of looking at it. He looked like he had the cardio, but he was exhausted in the fifth. Obviously, trying to get him out of there. But all he had to do, it just felt like all he had to do is just a little bit more. Just a tiny [bit],” Thomson said of Prates’ near-finish.

“Whether it’s because you didn’t have the cardio to push a little bit harder or and because you smoke or you just were real gun-shy because either the speed was throwing you off or you just gave them too much respect…

“One of the two,” Thomson said of why Prates lost to Machado Garry.

“But no matter what you do, you’re just gonna wake up tomorrow morning and go back and watch the fight and be like, ‘Damn, I could’ve done this, I could’ve done that…’”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

What do you make of this analysis? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Carlos Prates UFC

Related

Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, UFC, MMA

Dana White provides positive update on potential Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall fight

Harry Kettle - April 28, 2025
Ian Machado Garry Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Ian Machado Garry reveals path to Islam Makhachev super fight for UFC gold

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 27, 2025

Ian Machado Garry believes there’s a path to facing the No. 1 pound-for-pound UFC fighter Islam Makhachev.

Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall's dad unleashes another rant amid wait for Jon Jones

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 27, 2025

Tom Aspinall’s father continues to show frustration over the wait for Jon Jones.

UFC Apex
Matt Brown

UFC legend remains shocked that former WWE superstar was allowed to fight inside the Octagon

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 27, 2025

One former UFC veteran remains surprised that a WWE superstar was allowed to compete inside the Octagon.

Ian Machado Garry punches Carlos Prates
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry reflects on late scare against Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 27, 2025

Ian Machado Garry shared what was going through his mind when Carlos Prates attempted to rally in their UFC Kansas City headliner.

Joaquin Buckley and Ian Machado Garry

Joaquin Buckley shares scathing reaction to Ian Machado Garry's UFC Kansas City win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 27, 2025
Dana White UFC press conference
UFC

Dana White reveals stance on UFC stadium shows after attending 'WrestleMania 41'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 27, 2025

Despite enjoying his time at “WrestleMania 41,” don’t expect UFC CEO Dana White to run a stadium show again for the foreseeable future.

UFC Mexico Octagon
UFC

Retired UFC fighter reveals why he flipped off fan after career ends in bloody TKO loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 27, 2025

Anthony Smith has explained his issue with one fan following his retirement fight at UFC Kansas City.

Carlos Prates
UFC

Carlos Prates releases humble statement following UFC Kansas City defeat

Harry Kettle - April 27, 2025

UFC star Carlos Prates has released a short statement in the wake of his defeat to Ian Machado Garry at UFC Kansas City.

Ian Machado Garry, Carlos Prates
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates share backstage moment after UFC Kansas City

Harry Kettle - April 27, 2025

Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates shared a nice moment backstage after their war at UFC Kansas City last night.