UFC 314 main event between Ilia Topuria and Alexander Volkanovski possibly leaked by rising star

By Fernando Quiles - January 27, 2025

Ilia Topuria vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 will headline UFC 314 in Miami, Bo Nickal claims.

Ilia Topuria Alexander Volkanovski

Much has been made over what’s next for Topuria, the current UFC featherweight champion. “El Matador” has teased possibly moving up to the lightweight division, but he released a statement on social media telling fans to not believe gossip online. Volkanovski has been under the impression that he’s due for a UFC featherweight title rematch.

If Nickal is to be believed, then the month of April will see Topuria vs. Volkanovski 2.

RELATED: FORMER TWO-DIVISION UFC CHAMPION BELIEVES ISLAM MAKHACHEV VS. ILIA TOPURIA IS BIGGER FIGHT THAN JON JONES VS. TOM ASPINALL

Ilia Topuria vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 Leaked by Bo Nickal?

In the latest edition of the “Nickals and Dimes” podcast, Bo Nickal claimed that the Ilia Topuria vs. Alexander Volkanovski rematch is a done deal.

“They just announced Ilia and Volk, April, 314, I think,” Nickal said despite the fact that there hasn’t been an official announcement at this time.

Nickal’s co-host pointed out that the UFC hadn’t made the matchup official. The rising middleweight doubled down on his information.

“No, it’s official,” Nickal said. “I know for a fact, I don’t know that it was announced for a fact, but I know it’s happening for a fact.”

Nickal even threw his name in the hat to potentially compete on the card.

“I might fight on that card,” Nickal said. “That’s a card I’m trying to fight on.”

We’ll keep you posted on whether or not Nickal’s claim is accurate once more details surface. For now, fans will have to take the comments with a grain of salt.

