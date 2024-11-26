Robert Whittaker provides shocking update on his bottom teeth following UFC 308 loss to Khamzat Chimaev

By Fernando Quiles - November 26, 2024

Robert Whittaker has given an update on his bottom teeth following UFC 308, and it sounds like a dental nightmare.

Robert Whittaker

Whittaker was in action against Khamzat Chimaev back in October. This was a highly anticipated middleweight clash that had an emphatic finish. Chimaev took Whittaker down in the opening frame and forced him to tap out immediately from a face crank. As it turns out, Whittaker had intense pain from his bottom teeth.

It’s an issue that had plagued “The Reaper” for years, and now he’s provided a stunning update.

RELATED: KHAMZAT CHIMAEV RECALLS WHEN HE KNEW ROBERT WHITTAKER WAS INJURED AT UFC 308

Robert Whittaker Has Bottom Teeth Removed Following UFC 308, Dentist Makes Shocking Discovery

Taking to the MMArcade Podcast, Robert Whittaker revealed that not only have his bottom teeth been removed, but there was a cyst in his jaw.

“I haven’t been able to bite down on an apple since I was 19,” Whittaker said. “They’ve always been bad and I don’t know, I should’ve dealt with them much sooner. They’re just gone, don’t need them. My life is better without them. Fun fact, though. When they took them out they found a massive cyst in my jaw, and they think that might’ve been where the infections were coming from for the teeth.”

At the very least, Whittaker was able to find out why his bottom teeth have been an issue for all these years. Whittaker appears to be happy to simply get down to the root of the problem and continue his fighting career without worrying about it again. Stick with us for the latest updates on Robert Whittaker’s fighting future as time rolls along.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave an H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

