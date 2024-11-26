Robert Whittaker provides shocking update on his bottom teeth following UFC 308 loss to Khamzat Chimaev

Robert Whittaker Has Bottom Teeth Removed Following UFC 308, Dentist Makes Shocking Discovery

Taking to the MMArcade Podcast, Robert Whittaker revealed that not only have his bottom teeth been removed, but there was a cyst in his jaw.

“I haven’t been able to bite down on an apple since I was 19,” Whittaker said. “They’ve always been bad and I don’t know, I should’ve dealt with them much sooner. They’re just gone, don’t need them. My life is better without them. Fun fact, though. When they took them out they found a massive cyst in my jaw, and they think that might’ve been where the infections were coming from for the teeth.”

At the very least, Whittaker was able to find out why his bottom teeth have been an issue for all these years. Whittaker appears to be happy to simply get down to the root of the problem and continue his fighting career without worrying about it again. Stick with us for the latest updates on Robert Whittaker’s fighting future as time rolls along.

