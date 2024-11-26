Fight fans scold Conor McGregor following latest post on Instagram

By Fernando Quiles - November 26, 2024

Fans continue to rip Conor McGregor on social media following a recent court ruling.

Conor McGregor suit

McGregor was found liable in a sexual assault verdict in Dublin. While the “Notorious” one admitted to infidelity, he insists that his time with the accuser, Nikita Hand, was consensual.

“People want to hear from me, I needed time,” McGregor wrote in a statement. “I know I made mistakes. Six years ago, I should have never responded to her outreaches. I should have shut the party down. I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world. That’s all on me.

“As much as I regret it, everything that happened that night was consensual and all the witnesses present swore to that under oath. I have instructed my legal team to appeal the decision.”

Despite the “Notorious” one’s statement, many fight fans have lashed out at the former two-division UFC champion.

Conor McGregor Torched by Fans Following Recent Instagram Post

Conor McGregor recently posted an ad for Boxbollen’s Irish Green ball product on Instagram. In the caption of the video, McGregor tagged numerous celebrities who are also sponsored by Boxbollen.

Instead of reacting to the advertisement, fans went scorched earth on the Irishman for the court verdict in Dublin.

“Gotta pay the court fees somehow lol,” one fan wrote.

“Train for jail haha,” another fan quipped.

“The way all these other celebrities just pretending like they ain’t see the tags,” another fan weighed in.

“Hey everyone…stop supporting this absolute wank stain,” an IG user said.

“This is not a man,” yet another fan chimed in.

It’s clear that McGregor will continue to face backlash over the Nikita Hand situation. BJPenn.com will keep you posted, as McGregor plans to appeal the Dublin court ruling.

