Fight fans scold Conor McGregor following latest post on Instagram

Fans continue to rip Conor McGregor on social media following a recent court ruling.

McGregor was found liable in a sexual assault verdict in Dublin. While the “Notorious” one admitted to infidelity, he insists that his time with the accuser, Nikita Hand, was consensual.

“People want to hear from me, I needed time,” McGregor wrote in a statement. “I know I made mistakes. Six years ago, I should have never responded to her outreaches. I should have shut the party down. I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world. That’s all on me.

“As much as I regret it, everything that happened that night was consensual and all the witnesses present swore to that under oath. I have instructed my legal team to appeal the decision.”

Despite the “Notorious” one’s statement, many fight fans have lashed out at the former two-division UFC champion.

