Jiri Prochazka fires shots at Jamahal Hill and Magomed Ankalaev ahead of UFC 311

Jiri Prochazka Sends Fiery Message to Jamahal Hill and Magomed Ankalaev

In a new video posted on his ‘X’ account, Jiri Prochazka made it clear that he’s none too pleased with Jamahal Hill’s past comments questioning his fight IQ. He also had something to say to Magomed Ankalaev, who is the favorite to get the next crack at Alex Pereira.

“Jamahal, don’t speak about my performances, fight IQ and all these things because in your last fight you didn’t show nothing, really,” Prochazka said. “Ankalaev, in your last three fights you showed totally nothing.”

Prochazka then vowed to score the victory over Hill at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

“So, I see you 18 of January,” Prochazka said. “I’m going to win, and I’m going for win. Let’s go, see you.”

Up to this point, Prochazka’s only losses under the UFC banner have been against “Poatan.” He’ll hope it stays that way once UFC 311 comes to a conclusion.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave a H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.