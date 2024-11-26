Jiri Prochazka fires shots at Jamahal Hill and Magomed Ankalaev ahead of UFC 311
Jiri Prochazka is tired of hearing shade from Jamahal Hill and Magomed Ankalaev.
Prochazka and Hill are set to collide in a battle of former world champions at UFC 311 on January 18th. Both men are coming off losses to Alex Pereira and are hoping to get back on the winning track. It’s a pivotal fight in the light heavyweight division, as the winner could find himself in yet another title fight depending on what the champion Alex Pereira’s next fight is and what the outcome will be.
Ahead of UFC 311, Prochazka is taking aim at both Hill and Ankalaev.
Jiri Prochazka Sends Fiery Message to Jamahal Hill and Magomed Ankalaev
In a new video posted on his ‘X’ account, Jiri Prochazka made it clear that he’s none too pleased with Jamahal Hill’s past comments questioning his fight IQ. He also had something to say to Magomed Ankalaev, who is the favorite to get the next crack at Alex Pereira.
1.18. 2025
🌪️⚡️🌪️ pic.twitter.com/MPsL2fz21k
— Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) November 26, 2024
“Jamahal, don’t speak about my performances, fight IQ and all these things because in your last fight you didn’t show nothing, really,” Prochazka said. “Ankalaev, in your last three fights you showed totally nothing.”
Prochazka then vowed to score the victory over Hill at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.
“So, I see you 18 of January,” Prochazka said. “I’m going to win, and I’m going for win. Let’s go, see you.”
Up to this point, Prochazka’s only losses under the UFC banner have been against “Poatan.” He’ll hope it stays that way once UFC 311 comes to a conclusion.
