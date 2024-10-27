Khamzat Chimaev recalls when he knew Robert Whittaker was injured at UFC 308

By Fernando Quiles - October 27, 2024

Khamzat Chimaev has revealed whether he knew he injured Robert Whittaker at UFC 308.

Khamzat Chimaev

“Borz” and “The Reaper” shared the Octagon in the co-main event of the Abu Dhabi show. It was a pivotal bout in the middleweight division, as a winner would likely punch their ticket for a future middleweight title shot.

Chimaev locked up a face crank and Whittaker tapped out right away.

RELATED: ROBERT WHITTAKER ISSUES STATEMENT FOLLOWING GNARLY UFC 308 LOSS TO KHAMZAT CHIMAEV

Khamzat Chimaev Recalls Injuring Robert Whittaker

Khamzat Chimaev answered questions from the media following UFC 308. He explained when he knew he had hurt Robert Whittaker (via MMAFighting.com).

“Before I come in here they showed it to me, but I felt something was wrong with his chin when I pushed it,” Chimaev said in his post-fight press scrum. “So I feel bad for that. I didn’t mean to break somebody’s chin, but it’s my work, to make somebody pain and make me happy, my family.

“I wasn’t trying to break his jaw in any way,” Chimaev added later. “It just happened that I went for a choke and I heard something click. I thought I was taking his neck, but I guess I broke the jaw.”

Whittaker recently spoke on the loss to Chimaev and his injury. He was gracious in defeat and thanked his supporters. He also insisted that he’ll be fine.

Chimaev made a strong case for receiving a crack at Dricus du Plessis’ UFC Middleweight Championship. Sean Strickland may object to that idea, as he’s been pounding the table for a title rematch.

Whether the UFC goes with du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 or not, one has to figure that Chimaev’s next fight is contested for a world title. We’ll keep you posted in the 185-pound title picture in the coming weeks and months.

