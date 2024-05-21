Robert Whittaker shares the one thing Khamzat Chimaev needs to change to avoid an ‘early night’ at UFC Saudi Arabia

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker thinks his five-round experience will be a lot for Khamzat Chimaev to deal with inside the cage.

Whittaker and Chimaev will fight in a potential No. 1 contender matchup at UFC Saudi Arabia on June 22. It’s one of the biggest fights of the summer with high stakes at 185lbs.

Whittaker will attempt to hand Chimaev his first career loss after going 7-0 thus far in his UFC tenure. Chimaev earned a majority decision win in his most recent fight at UFC 294 in October.

Chimaev’s win over Kamaru Usman was impressive, but not without its notable moments as the fight went on. Chimaev appeared to dramatically slow down against Usman in Round 3, particularly with his striking approach.

Whittaker feels Chimaev might’ve shown a significant weakness ahead of their upcoming clash.