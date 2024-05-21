PHOTO | Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson looks unrecognizable in first look at ‘The Smashing Machine’

By Josh Evanoff - May 21, 2024

WWE wrestler Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is transforming into former UFC heavyweight Mark Kerr.

Dwayne Johnson

The man known simply as ‘The Smashing Machine’ was one of the UFC’s earliest stars. Mark Kerr debuted in the company in 1997, winning the UFC 14 heavyweight tournament in his first night. Over the next three years, he would cultivate an undefeated 12-0 record inside the octagon, as well as in PRIDE.

However, Mark Kerr’s time at the top was short. As documented in the HBO film ‘The Smashing Machine’, he began struggling with substance abuse which led to his downfall in the early 2000s. In 2019, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson decided to adapt the documentary into a film, with himself playing Kerr.

For years, the film had no progress. That was until late last year when the project was revived with the involvement of A24. Still titled ‘The Smashing Machine’, the film will still star Dwayne Johnson, and also be directed by Benny Safdie. The young director is most known for his role in creating the 2019 drama Uncut Gems starring Adam Sandler.

RELATED: BRENDAN SCHAUB RESPONDS TO RONDA ROUSEY’S COMMENTS ABOUT THEIR RELATIONSHIP: “WHY BRING IT UP 14 YEARS LATER?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

Dwayne Johnson provides first look at himself as former UFC fighter Mark Kerr

For a few weeks now, more and more has been seen from production on the film. Dwayne Johnson recently took to social media to release footage of himself going through MMA drills to prepare for the role of playing Kerr. Now, the first still from the upcoming film has been released courtesy of A24 on Instagram.

In the still image, it’s unclear which section of Mark Kerr’s career it’s covering. Regardless, Dwayne Johnson looks virtually unrecognizable as the former UFC heavyweight contender. Also seen in the picture from the film is Bas Rutten, whom actually trained with Kerr in real-life, as well as Ryan Bader.

‘Darth’ was added to the film’s cast earlier this month, and will seemingly play the role of Mark Coleman. However, there’s still a lot currently unknown about the upcoming movie. As of now, it lacks a release date but has been rumored to be released in 2025. Regardless, it seems that production is going much better than expected.

What do you make of this image from the upcoming film ‘The Smashing Machine’? Are you excited to see Dwayne Johnson portray former UFC heavyweight contender Mark Kerr?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson UFC

Related

Robert Whittaker, Khamzat Chimaev

Robert Whittaker shares the one thing Khamzat Chimaev needs to change to avoid an 'early night' at UFC Saudi Arabia

Curtis Calhoun - May 21, 2024
Conor McGregor, Dana White
UFC

Conor McGregor reveals 'massive announcement' coming soon from UFC president Dana White: 'You're in for a treat!'

Curtis Calhoun - May 21, 2024

Conor McGregor, Dana White, and the UFC are on the verge of making a huge announcement ahead of McGregor’s June 29th comeback.

Arman Tsarukyan
Dustin Poirier

Arman Tsarukyan shares prediction for Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 302

Cole Shelton - May 21, 2024

Arman Tsarukyan will be paying close attention to the UFC 302 lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier shares advice for Jon Jones ahead of likely Stipe Miocic fight: "He is a f***ing killer"

Fernando Quiles - May 21, 2024

Daniel Cormier has shared a key piece of advice for Jon Jones ahead of a likely showdown with Stipe Miocic.

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dana White
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor says he is “ecstatic and delighted” by reports of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s alleged tax debt

Fernando Quiles - May 21, 2024

Conor McGregor has reacted to the reports of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s tax woes.

Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall says undisputed heavyweight title fight must come next after Curtis Blaydes fight at UFC 304

Harry Kettle - May 21, 2024
Ilia Topuria, Conor McGregor
Ilia Topuria

Conor McGregor trashes reigning UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria: “He reminds me of a little r*tard Artem Lobov”

Harry Kettle - May 21, 2024

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has given his honest thoughts on UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

Jorge Masvidal, Chael Sonnen
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen explains why he opted to fight Anderson Silva in boxing, says he wants eventual Jorge Masvidal bout

Harry Kettle - May 21, 2024

Chael Sonnen has explained why he chose to take on Anderson Silva in boxing, as well as what his future plans are beyond that.

Max Holloway, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Conor McGregor explains why he would pick Max Holloway to defeat “non-champion” Ilia Topuria

Harry Kettle - May 21, 2024

Conor McGregor has explained why he would back Max Holloway to defeat Ilia Topuria in a possible superfight.

Lerone Murphy, Edson Barboza, UFC Vegas 92
Lerone Murphy

What's next for Lerone Murphy and Edson Barboza after UFC Vegas 92?

Cole Shelton - May 20, 2024

In the main event of UFC Vegas 92, ranked featherweights threw down as Lerone Murphy took on Edson Barboza.