Michael Bisping believes Khamzat Chimaev could be in for a “disastrous night” at UFC Saudi Arabia if he can’t finish Robert Whittaker early
UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes Khamzat Chimaev could be in for a bad night when he takes on Robert Whittaker.
It was recently announced that at UFC Saudi Arabia, Khamzat Chimaev will go head to head with Robert Whittaker. If he wins, he’ll almost certainly earn a crack at the UFC middleweight championship at some point in the future.
However, a lot of fans feel as if he shouldn’t be overlooking the threat posed by someone like Bobby Knuckles. The former champion has knocked off countless names at 185 pounds, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.
In a recent episode of his podcast, Michael Bisping weighed in on this contest and how he thinks it could go.
Bisping’s Whittaker/Chimaev view
“Automatically, if you’re in the corner of Khamzat Chimaev, you’ve got to be concerned,” Bisping said on his “Believe You Me” podcast. “One thing Robert Whittaker is not going to do is run out of gas. He’s a very, very experienced fighter fighting at the highest level for a long time. Without getting into the Xs and Os, the obvious thing is Khamzat always gasses.
“He’s a tremendous force of nature, the way he takes people down and dominates them right from the opening bell. He did the same thing against Kamaru Usman. Granted, didn’t get the finish, but he definitely did slow down. Against Gilbert Burns, same thing. He had a great Round 1. (Rounds) 2 and 3 were kind of close. Five rounds against somebody like Robert Whittaker, if he can’t finish him early, that could be a disastrous night for him in Saudi Arabia.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Khamzat Chimaev Michael Bisping Robert Whittaker UFC