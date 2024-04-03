Michael Bisping believes Khamzat Chimaev could be in for a “disastrous night” at UFC Saudi Arabia if he can’t finish Robert Whittaker early

UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes Khamzat Chimaev could be in for a bad night when he takes on Robert Whittaker.

It was recently announced that at UFC Saudi Arabia, Khamzat Chimaev will go head to head with Robert Whittaker. If he wins, he’ll almost certainly earn a crack at the UFC middleweight championship at some point in the future.

However, a lot of fans feel as if he shouldn’t be overlooking the threat posed by someone like Bobby Knuckles. The former champion has knocked off countless names at 185 pounds, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Michael Bisping weighed in on this contest and how he thinks it could go.