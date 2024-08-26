Robert Whittaker warns Alex Pereira against potential Dricus du Plessis middleweight clash

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker believes Alex Pereira would fall well short of the bar in a potential clash with Dricus du Plessis at 185lbs.

Whittaker will face Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi in his middleweight return. He and Chimaev were scheduled to headline UFC Saudi Arabia earlier this year before Chimaev withdrew due to an illness.

Whittaker went on to finish short-notice replacement Ikram Aliskerov and remains in the mix in the division’s title picture.

Meanwhile, du Plessis submitted Israel Adesanya in his first middleweight title defense at UFC 305. A rematch with Sean Strickland is likely next for the middleweight champion, who defeated Strickland at UFC 297.

Another intriguing element in the middleweight division is Pereira, who recently teased a return to 185lbs immediately after du Plessis’s latest win. Pereira hasn’t fought at middleweight since a knockout loss to Adesanya at UFC 287.

If Pereira returns for a potential fight with du Plessis, Whittaker feels the former middleweight champion will bite off more than he can chew.