Ilia Topuria predicts potential title collision against top contender Diego Lopes

By Harry Kettle - August 27, 2024

Ilia Topuria has predicted that he could eventually defend his UFC title against rising contender Diego Lopes.

Diego Lopes, UFC 300

Since defeating Alexander Volkanovski to claim the UFC featherweight championship, Ilia Topuria has been on top of the world. He is quickly establishing himself as a megastar in mixed martial arts, with the expectation being that he could go on to be a real household name worldwide.

RELATED: UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria plans to be the highest paid fighter in the world in 2025: “I have no doubt”

Of course, in order to reach that next level, he needs to defeat Max Holloway when they collide later this year. If he can get over that hurdle, then the sky truly is the limit for him.

Recently, the Spaniard was discussing possible next contenders – and it seems as if he quite likes the idea of going against Diego Lopes.

Topuria believes Lopes fight could happen

“Of course, Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes (is the more likely title eliminator),” Topuria told MMA Junkie. “I love the attitude that Diego Lopes brings. He’s always respectful with me, so I like the attitude that he has with me. If he wins, maybe he’s the next one in the line.”

“To be honest, I don’t know,” Topuria said. “Maybe it’s Volkanovski. Maybe it’s Diego Lopes. Maybe it’s Brian Ortega. But I don’t care. It’s going to be worse for them when they’re going to get the call and they’re going to notice that they’re going to have to face me. It’s going to be a difficult night for them.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you believe there is a chance we could see Ilia Topuria vs Diego Lopes for the belt? If that happens, who would you favor to pick up the win? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

