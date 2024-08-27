Ilia Topuria predicts potential title collision against top contender Diego Lopes

Ilia Topuria has predicted that he could eventually defend his UFC title against rising contender Diego Lopes.

Since defeating Alexander Volkanovski to claim the UFC featherweight championship, Ilia Topuria has been on top of the world. He is quickly establishing himself as a megastar in mixed martial arts, with the expectation being that he could go on to be a real household name worldwide.

Of course, in order to reach that next level, he needs to defeat Max Holloway when they collide later this year. If he can get over that hurdle, then the sky truly is the limit for him.

Recently, the Spaniard was discussing possible next contenders – and it seems as if he quite likes the idea of going against Diego Lopes.