Ilia Topuria predicts potential title collision against top contender Diego Lopes
Ilia Topuria has predicted that he could eventually defend his UFC title against rising contender Diego Lopes.
Since defeating Alexander Volkanovski to claim the UFC featherweight championship, Ilia Topuria has been on top of the world. He is quickly establishing himself as a megastar in mixed martial arts, with the expectation being that he could go on to be a real household name worldwide.
Of course, in order to reach that next level, he needs to defeat Max Holloway when they collide later this year. If he can get over that hurdle, then the sky truly is the limit for him.
Recently, the Spaniard was discussing possible next contenders – and it seems as if he quite likes the idea of going against Diego Lopes.
Topuria believes Lopes fight could happen
“Of course, Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes (is the more likely title eliminator),” Topuria told MMA Junkie. “I love the attitude that Diego Lopes brings. He’s always respectful with me, so I like the attitude that he has with me. If he wins, maybe he’s the next one in the line.”
“To be honest, I don’t know,” Topuria said. “Maybe it’s Volkanovski. Maybe it’s Diego Lopes. Maybe it’s Brian Ortega. But I don’t care. It’s going to be worse for them when they’re going to get the call and they’re going to notice that they’re going to have to face me. It’s going to be a difficult night for them.”
