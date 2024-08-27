Chael Sonnen shares his all-time worst post-fight callout: “I was a doofus!”
Chael Sonnen vocalized some of the most iconic MMA callouts during his career, but one of his early fighter callouts lives in personal infamy.
Sonnen is arguably one of the most colorful personalities in UFC history. His rivalries with the likes of Anderson Silva, Jon Jones, and others made him a household name and a trailblazer in fight promotion.
Sonnen’s trash talk and mental warfare highlights still stand the test of time. But, for the man himself, one of his callouts badly missed the mark.
Chael Sonnen shares hilarious tale of his most failed callout
During a recent episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy with Daniel Cormier, Sonnen shared his all-time worst fighting callout.
“I was going after Tito [Ortiz] back in the day. And as my way to get to Tito, I put a plan together that it was going to go through Frank Shamrock,” Sonnen said. “I had signs made where we would march around just like it was a campaign for office…the folks that made me the signs, misspelled ‘Frank Shamrock’. And then I was just a doofus! I saw those signs ahead of time, that night in the locker room. But it was still a choice: do we do this?
“I elected to do it and frankly, when the name is misspelled, I should’ve just left those signs in the back.”
Luckily for Sonnen, he eventually got the chance to meet Tito Ortiz in the Bellator cage in 2017. He lost by first-round submission but bounced back thereafter with wins over Rampage Jackson and Wanderlei Silva.
Sonnen retired from MMA after a loss to Lyoto Machida at Bellator 222. He entered the UFC Hall of Fame this summer for his legendary UFC 117 headliner against Silva.
Sonnen’s legendary moments on the mic are etched in MMA history. But, he remains irked by his early attempts to lure Ortiz into the cage.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
