Fight fans react after UFC legend Robbie Lawler is spotted with BKFC President David Feldman

A parade of fight fans have reacted to an image of Robbie Lawler hanging out with BKFC president David Feldman.

When it comes to fan favorites in mixed martial arts, it’s safe to say that Robbie Lawler is somewhere towards the top of that list. From his longevity to his insanely fun fight style, he’s one of the most electric performers in UFC history.

Last summer, he knocked out Niko Price in what was his final fight in MMA. He rode off into the sunset with fans not knowing if or when he would be back.

Now, he’s been pictured with David Feldman on Instagram, who has previously stated that he’d love to try and get ‘Ruthless’ out of retirement to take on Mike Perry. As you can imagine, this got fight fans talking.

BKFC president Dave Feldman with Robbie Lawler today 👀 pic.twitter.com/6TSqe7pbco — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 23, 2024

Please no — Combat Haven (@CombatHaven) May 24, 2024

can't imagine how his lip might look after a BKFC fight — Crash Test Dummy Token (@CrashTestDummyT) May 23, 2024

Someone’s gonna get hurt, lawler is a beast — Biggie Biggie Biggie (@Asquad22) May 23, 2024

Lawler vs Perry for the most violent title? Make sense to me. — Austin Whitely (@EatPoopLye) May 23, 2024