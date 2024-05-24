Fight fans react after UFC legend Robbie Lawler is spotted with BKFC President David Feldman
A parade of fight fans have reacted to an image of Robbie Lawler hanging out with BKFC president David Feldman.
When it comes to fan favorites in mixed martial arts, it’s safe to say that Robbie Lawler is somewhere towards the top of that list. From his longevity to his insanely fun fight style, he’s one of the most electric performers in UFC history.
Last summer, he knocked out Niko Price in what was his final fight in MMA. He rode off into the sunset with fans not knowing if or when he would be back.
Now, he’s been pictured with David Feldman on Instagram, who has previously stated that he’d love to try and get ‘Ruthless’ out of retirement to take on Mike Perry. As you can imagine, this got fight fans talking.
BKFC president Dave Feldman with Robbie Lawler today 👀 pic.twitter.com/6TSqe7pbco
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 23, 2024
Please no
— Combat Haven (@CombatHaven) May 24, 2024
can't imagine how his lip might look after a BKFC fight
— Crash Test Dummy Token (@CrashTestDummyT) May 23, 2024
Someone’s gonna get hurt, lawler is a beast
— Biggie Biggie Biggie (@Asquad22) May 23, 2024
Lawler vs Perry for the most violent title? Make sense to me.
— Austin Whitely (@EatPoopLye) May 23, 2024
Hopefully not fight related. Don't want to see 40+ year olds going into bare knuckle and taking damage late on into legendary careers.
— Mike (@lfcfutman) May 23, 2024
Fans react to Lawler/Feldman meet
As you can see, there’s something of a mixed bag here. Some fans would love more than nothing else to see Robbie get back into the ring/cage. In equal measure, others are a bit concerned for his health, given all the damage he’s taken over the years. Either way, it’ll be interesting to see how this story unfolds.
Would you be interested in seeing Robbie Lawler take part in a BKFC fight? If so, would you like for him to go up against Mike Perry? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
