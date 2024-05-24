Fight fans react after UFC legend Robbie Lawler is spotted with BKFC President David Feldman

By Harry Kettle - May 24, 2024

A parade of fight fans have reacted to an image of Robbie Lawler hanging out with BKFC president David Feldman.

David Feldman and Robbie Lawler

When it comes to fan favorites in mixed martial arts, it’s safe to say that Robbie Lawler is somewhere towards the top of that list. From his longevity to his insanely fun fight style, he’s one of the most electric performers in UFC history.

Last summer, he knocked out Niko Price in what was his final fight in MMA. He rode off into the sunset with fans not knowing if or when he would be back.

RELATED: Robbie Lawler explains when he realized UFC 290 would be his retirement fight

Now, he’s been pictured with David Feldman on Instagram, who has previously stated that he’d love to try and get ‘Ruthless’ out of retirement to take on Mike Perry. As you can imagine, this got fight fans talking.

Fans react to Lawler/Feldman meet

“Please no”
“Can’t imagine how his lip might look after a BKFC fight”
“Someone’s gonna get hurt, lawler is a beast”
“Lawler vs Perry for the most violent title? Makes sense to me.”
“Hopefully not fight related. Don’t want to see 40+ year olds going into bare knuckle and taking damage late on into legendary careers.”

As you can see, there’s something of a mixed bag here. Some fans would love more than nothing else to see Robbie get back into the ring/cage. In equal measure, others are a bit concerned for his health, given all the damage he’s taken over the years. Either way, it’ll be interesting to see how this story unfolds.

Would you be interested in seeing Robbie Lawler take part in a BKFC fight? If so, would you like for him to go up against Mike Perry? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

BKFC Robbie Lawler UFC

Related

Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad explains why Leon Edwards is "the easiest guy in the top-five"

Cole Shelton - May 23, 2024
Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier says UFC 302 is his final shot at becoming undisputed champion: "This is it for me"

Cole Shelton - May 23, 2024

Dustin Poirier says his UFC 302 title fight against Islam Makhachev will be his last chance at becoming the undisputed lightweight champion.

Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier lays out blueprint for Conor McGregor's next two fights with a win at UFC 303

Curtis Calhoun - May 23, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels there are two massive fights that the promotion should look to book for Conor McGregor with a win at UFC 303.

Rashad Evans, Rampage Jackson
Rashad Evans

UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans pitches Rampage Jackson rematch on 14th anniversary of their UFC clash: "Run it back?"

Curtis Calhoun - May 23, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champions Rashad Evans and Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson could be on another collision course.

Jiří Procházka
UFC

Jiří Procházka enters 3-day isolation without food, electricity ahead of UFC return

Curtis Calhoun - May 23, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka will fast and be without electricity for three days to focus on training for his next fight.

Carlos Ulberg, Jamahal Hill

BREAKING: Carlos Ulberg fills vs. Jamahal Hill at UFC 303

Curtis Calhoun - May 23, 2024
Kamaru Usman
Ian Garry

Kamaru Usman doesn't understand why Colby Covington isn't fighting Ian Machado Garry: "That had a lot of steam on it"

Fernando Quiles - May 23, 2024

Kamaru Usman can’t grasp why a fight hasn’t been made between Colby Covington and Ian Machado Garry.

LeBron James Kayla Harrison Kevin Durant
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL's Donn Davis uses NBA stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant to diss UFC contender Kayla Harrison

Fernando Quiles - May 23, 2024

PFL owner Donn Davis has reacted to Kayla Harrison leaving his promotion in favor of UFC.

Leon Edwards training
Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad roasts Leon Edwards following footage of training video mishap

Harry Kettle - May 23, 2024

UFC contender Belal Muhammad has roasted Leon Edwards following footage of his recent training mishap.

Khalil Rountree Jr., UFC Vegas 83, UFC
UFC

Khalil Rountree Jr. receives reduced suspension from CSAD due to “massive oversight” from supplement distributor

Harry Kettle - May 23, 2024

Khalil Rountree Jr has received a reduced suspension from CSAD after providing evidence that he did not knowingly take a banned substance.