Video | Former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy suffers brutal KO loss

Former UFC heavyweight fighter Greg Hardy suffered a brutal knockout defeat in a boxing match on Thursday evening.

As we all know, Greg Hardy is a controversial figure in combat sports. His chequered past, which has included domestic violence charges, has always left a bad taste in the mouths of fans when watching him compete. He did have a stint in the UFC but after suffering three straight defeats via finish, he was released, and opted to head in the direction of boxing instead.

While he’s technically 3-0 as a pro, he’s also suffered from TKO/KO defeats in exhibition contests. He was also knocked out by Josh Watson in BKFC last year.

On Thursday night, he stepped into the ring to battle Patrick Mailata as part of a Team Combat League event. Unfortunately for Greg, things didn’t quite go to plan.