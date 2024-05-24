Video | Former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy suffers brutal KO loss

By Harry Kettle - May 24, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight fighter Greg Hardy suffered a brutal knockout defeat in a boxing match on Thursday evening.

Greg Hardy knocked out

As we all know, Greg Hardy is a controversial figure in combat sports. His chequered past, which has included domestic violence charges, has always left a bad taste in the mouths of fans when watching him compete. He did have a stint in the UFC but after suffering three straight defeats via finish, he was released, and opted to head in the direction of boxing instead.

While he’s technically 3-0 as a pro, he’s also suffered from TKO/KO defeats in exhibition contests. He was also knocked out by Josh Watson in BKFC last year.

RELATED: Video | Greg Hardy snaps his losing skid, forces Gregory Corbin’s corner to throw in the towel

On Thursday night, he stepped into the ring to battle Patrick Mailata as part of a Team Combat League event. Unfortunately for Greg, things didn’t quite go to plan.

Hardy’s struggles

Hardy was being beaten and battered against the ropes until suddenly, he was brutally dropped wth a left hand. It left him slumped against the ropes as his opponent and his team celebrated their triumph.

For all of his haters, this will be seen as a pretty good result. Either way, though, it doesn’t appear as if this is going to detract him from competing. He’s been knocked out on several occasions now and he just seems intent on getting back into the cage or ring.

In terms of the future, nobody can say for sure which combat sport he’ll test the waters in next.

What did you make of this knockout loss for Greg Hardy? Do you believe that we will see him compete in mixed martial arts again, or will he stick to boxing? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Greg Hardy

