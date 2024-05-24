Video | Former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy suffers brutal KO loss
Former UFC heavyweight fighter Greg Hardy suffered a brutal knockout defeat in a boxing match on Thursday evening.
As we all know, Greg Hardy is a controversial figure in combat sports. His chequered past, which has included domestic violence charges, has always left a bad taste in the mouths of fans when watching him compete. He did have a stint in the UFC but after suffering three straight defeats via finish, he was released, and opted to head in the direction of boxing instead.
While he’s technically 3-0 as a pro, he’s also suffered from TKO/KO defeats in exhibition contests. He was also knocked out by Josh Watson in BKFC last year.
On Thursday night, he stepped into the ring to battle Patrick Mailata as part of a Team Combat League event. Unfortunately for Greg, things didn’t quite go to plan.
Former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy suffered a brutal KO loss this evening 😳 #MMA #Boxing
Hardy’s struggles
Hardy was being beaten and battered against the ropes until suddenly, he was brutally dropped wth a left hand. It left him slumped against the ropes as his opponent and his team celebrated their triumph.
For all of his haters, this will be seen as a pretty good result. Either way, though, it doesn’t appear as if this is going to detract him from competing. He’s been knocked out on several occasions now and he just seems intent on getting back into the cage or ring.
In terms of the future, nobody can say for sure which combat sport he’ll test the waters in next.
What did you make of this knockout loss for Greg Hardy? Do you believe that we will see him compete in mixed martial arts again, or will he stick to boxing? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
