ONE Championship to host Featherweight Kickboxing Grand Prix in 2024

ONE Championship is poised to set the stage ablaze once again with the return of the prestigious ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix in 2024.

The promotion made the announcement on its social media platforms. However, there was no mention of the tourney’s kick-off date.

The decision to resurrect this star-studded competition speaks volumes about the caliber of athletes within the featherweight kickboxing division.

With a roster boasting some of the most remarkable talents in the world, it’s no wonder that this weight class has earned its reputation as one of the deepest in all combat sports.

The excitement surrounding this revival stems from the unforgettable moments of the previous edition. There, Chingiz Allazov ascended from dark horse to champion, surging through the ranks to claim victory.

His triumph didn’t end there. The Belarusian striker went on to dethrone Superbon in January 2023, claiming the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship.

This feat catapulted him to the summit of the sport, cementing his status as the best pound-for-pound kickboxer on the planet.