ONE Championship to host Featherweight Kickboxing Grand Prix in 2024

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 23, 2024

ONE Championship is poised to set the stage ablaze once again with the return of the prestigious ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix in 2024.

Chingiz Allazov

The promotion made the announcement on its social media platforms. However, there was no mention of the tourney’s kick-off date.

The decision to resurrect this star-studded competition speaks volumes about the caliber of athletes within the featherweight kickboxing division.

With a roster boasting some of the most remarkable talents in the world, it’s no wonder that this weight class has earned its reputation as one of the deepest in all combat sports.

The excitement surrounding this revival stems from the unforgettable moments of the previous edition. There, Chingiz Allazov ascended from dark horse to champion, surging through the ranks to claim victory.

His triumph didn’t end there. The Belarusian striker went on to dethrone Superbon in January 2023, claiming the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship.

This feat catapulted him to the summit of the sport, cementing his status as the best pound-for-pound kickboxer on the planet.

ONE teases Grand Prix participants

As the world’s largest martial arts organization prepares to host the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix later this year, anticipation is at an all-time high.

A mere glance at the promotional material circulating across social media reveals a lineup of superstars. It includes Masaaki Noiri, Superbon, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian.

Yet, the cast of participants promises to be even more illustrious. Other notable names such as Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, and Chingiz Allazov could join the fray.

Should these esteemed athletes choose to compete, the upcoming Grand Prix will likely go down as the most stacked tournament in kickboxing history.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

ONE Championship

